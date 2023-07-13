Theme Park Provides Update After Roller Coaster Fell Apart With Guests on Board

Carowinds Theme Park in North Carolina has provided an update after one of its roller coasters, Fury 325, began to fall apart with Guests on board.

A Guest notified Carowinds employees of a crack in one of the ride’s steel support beams in June. Though the Theme Park reportedly felt “no urgency” to fix the roller coaster before Guests noticed the damage, they immediately shuttered the ride when the story went public. @wxbrad shared this video of Guests riding Fury 325 before it closed:

Fury 325 at Carowinds, has now been shut down thanks to a visitor who spotted this massive crack in the support beam. Huge shout out to Jeremy Wagner for getting the video and telling Carowinds about it. #wcnc

Carowinds previously shared that a new support beam made by B&M was on the way, and new safety tests would take place once the ride is fully operational. The Theme Park plans to operate the attraction through 500 cycles to ensure the highest safety standards are met.

The Latest Update From Carowinds

On Wednesday, the Charlotte Theme Park shared another update about the ride. The press release, posted on Twitter by journalist @AshleyLCarter1, revealed that construction workers were actively removing the damaged beam and carefully adding temporary support to the Fury 325 track. The B&M support beam will be installed on Thursday, July 13:

Carowinds has shared a new update on its Fury 325 coaster. The park is in the process of removing the support column and replacing it with a new steel column, which is set to be delivered Thursday: pic.twitter.com/AK70atXeEF — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 12, 2023

“This replacement requires meticulous preparation and detailed execution,” Carowinds explained. “…Every step of the process, from material delivery to installation, will be carefully monitored and adjusted as necessary to uphold the integrity of the structure. Carowinds is fully committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the highest standards of safety and precision throughout the project.”

While the amusement Park hasn’t provided an opening date for Fury 325, there’s still plenty of thrills to be had! Coaster fans can try the Copperhead Strike, Carolina Cyclone, Intimidator, Nighthawk, Vortex, Carolina Goldrusher, and more.

