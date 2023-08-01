Parents Lie, Force Child Onto Disneyland Ride to Teach a Lesson

Disneyland Park’s Haunted Mansion ride inspired this summer’s film of the same name, starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Danny DeVito, Dan Levy, and Rosario Dawson. As the movie thrills theatergoers across the globe, one young Guest recalls her real-life nightmare at the attraction.

The Haunted Mansion Ride

Disneyland Resort is the original home of The Haunted Mansion, but versions of this classic dark ride live in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

“Take your seat in a gloomy Doom Buggy for an eerie tour through this house of happy haunts,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Dearly depart into a foreboding estate, drag your body to the dead center of the Portrait Chamber and watch as the walls begin to stretch before your eyes. Climb into your waiting Doom Buggy and embark on a shivering journey into an unearthly realm.”

“The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous dwelling—home to grinning ghosts and other spectral surprises. Glide past a rattling casket in the conservatory. Head off to Madame Leota’s spirited séance room. Float by the Grand Ballroom and its waltzing apparitions. Take a spin through a cemetery where the spirited residents regale you with song. Beware of lurking hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may try to follow you home!”

A Real-Life Nightmare

Lauren (@lauren.michellle on TikTok) shared this video retelling the time her parents forced her onto The Haunted Mansion as a seven-year-old. She instinctively knew the haunted house would be scary, but her mom lied, saying the dark ride was a museum about Walt Disney:

“I promise it’s not scary,” her mother said. “If the three-year-old can do it, you can, too!”

When the family entered the Stretching Room, young Lauren knew something was up. But her father insisted the elevator was just old “because Walt Disney was old.”

To make matters worse, the ride broke down. Terrified little Lauren was trapped in front of a ghoul pushing on a coffin for ten minutes before her Doom Buggy restarted.

Thirteen years later, Lauren braved The Haunted Mansion once more. The ride broke down again, and where did she get stuck? …The coffin scene.

“It’s official; this ride hates me,” she joked.

