Guest Lost $1,200 After Mysterious Incident at Walt Disney World Hotel

A mysterious “leak” at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort left one Guest drenched and with $1,200 worth of damage.

With over 25 hotels, Walt Disney World isn’t short of options for Guests looking to stay on Disney property. Staying in a Walt Disney World Resort hotel brings special perks inaccessible to other Guests – including extra time in the Parks, free transportation to and from different locations, and, of course, the ultimate perk of immersing yourself in the Disney magic 24/7.

The highest tier of hotels at Walt Disney World is known as Deluxe Resorts. This collection consists of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Boardwalk Inn, and Disney’s Old Key West Resort. (And breathe).

Each is immersive in its own way, with a different theme at each hotel. These themes have shifted slightly over the years for some locations. For example, Disney’s Contemporary Resort – an opening day hotel at Walt Disney World Resort – was originally supposed to embody modernity, and still does for the most part, except for now it has also received a The Incredibles (2004) retheme.

Regardless, Disney’s Contemporary Resort still has a reputation as one of Disney’s premier Resorts (even if it was recently named the ugliest building in Florida). However, that doesn’t mean that things never go wrong. One Guest recently had their first stay at the Contemporary. During their visit, they had a “mishap on the balcony” that left their husband “drenched.”

As detailed in a Reddit post, the pair “checked in early so we could get some work done before enjoying the Resort.” The user’s husband was sat on the balcony working when “an ungodly amount of water came gushing down on us from the balcony above. The water drenched us and his laptop that was sitting on him. The laptop keys all stopped working, of course.”

While they contacted Cast Members working at the Resort, the response was that “if this happened when a Guest was currently checked in and not housekeeping, they will not investigate as it is out of their control.” The pair were ultimately compensated in “other ways” by Disney.

The Guest noted that they’ve heard of “prior leaking inside of the Contemporary,” something we’ve previously covered at Inside the Magic. However, they had never heard of an issue on this scale – and, admittedly, neither have we. Whatever caused the issue, fingers crossed that it’s resolved now!

Have you ever experienced a mishap at a Disney World hotel? Let us know in the comments!