Disney World Resort Named “Ugliest” in America

One Disney location is making a name for itself.

There’s no denying the sheer size of the Walt Disney World Resort. Located in Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney World has truly become its own state or even a small country, complete with four theme parks, two water parks, a massive shopping center, and of course, dozens of hotels and Resorts for Guests to stay at.

While there are so many to choose from, a few stand out above the rest, including Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, and of course, Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Disney’s Contemporary is an iconic hotel at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and is considered a Magic Kingdom area Resort hotel. It was actually one of the original hotels when the theme park property opened 50 years ago on October 1, 1971. Disney’s Contemporary is also the only Disney World hotel that the Resort Monorail passes directly through.

Despite the treasured history of this Resort, some may prefer to stay somewhere else at Walt Disney World. Travel website travel.alot.com recently published its list of ‘The Ugliest Buildings in Every State,” and Disney World made a surprising appearance on the list.

Among buildings like The Westmark Hotel Alaska and the Rollins Building Heliport in Deleware, Disney’s Contemporary Resort is listed.

“What in the world were they thinking when they created the iconic (and ugly) Contemporary?” Aside from the hotel’s aesthetic, the hotel is also criticized for its proximity to the Monorail, something that is the main draw of staying there for many Guests.

As we said earlier, Disney’s Contemporary is full of history and has become one of the most legendary hotels in the country. For more on this iconic piece of Walt Disney World history, click here

Do you agree? What’s your least favorite building at Walt Disney World?