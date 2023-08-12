First Reactions to DC’s New Film Are Actually (Surprisingly) Good

If you thought Marvel was on a losing streak right now, spare a thought for DC Studios.

While Warner Bros. may have announced in late 2022 that James Gunn was stepping away from Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy to take the creative helm of a new DC Universe, it still had a handful of existing films to deal with in the meantime – none of which have gone down well with fans or critics.

In March, DC released its follow-up to Shazam! (2019). Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) flopped at the box office, earning just $133.8 million on a $125 million budget. DC’s next film, The Flash (2023), bombed even harder. The controversial multiverse film led by Ezra Miller has earned the title of the biggest flop in the 100-year history of Warner Bros., as well as attracting endless critiques for everything from its CGI to its unethical cameos.

There are now just two more pre-Gunn movies left on DC’s release schedule: Blue Beetle (2023) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). Considering its recent history – and considering that both will likely be irrelevant to the reimagined DC Universe – hopes weren’t exactly high for either installment.

However, first reactions are in for Blue Beetle, and it seems like the prospects may be better than we first thought.

The film follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a recent college graduate who returns to his hometown of Palmera City, where he is chosen to become the symbiotic host to the Scarab – an ancient relic that turns him into the superhero Blue Beetle.

Critics have heaped on the praise for Maridueña and his “charismatic star-making performance” that, according to journalist Vanessa D., makes Blue Beetle “the best film to come out of the DCU since Wonder Woman.”

This seems to be a common comparison, with The Washington Post reporter David Betancourt claiming that it’s “right up there with the first Wonder Woman,” as well as pushing for Maridueña’s character to become a part of the new DCU once James Gunn takes the reins. Others have gone so far as to dub it the best DC superhero movie since Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

A major high point is said to be the film’s focus on family and Latin culture. Director Angel Manuel Soto has reportedly “filled the film with the heart of Latin culture and focused on the importance of family and believing in yourself against all odds.”

Happy to finally share #BlueBeetle is everything I hoped it would be! @angelmanuelsoto filled the film with the heart of Latin Culture and focused on the importance of family and believing in yourself against all odds. It’s the best film to come out of the DCU since Wonder Woman! pic.twitter.com/uG7hKg7ttG — Vanessa D. (@BriteandBubbly) August 11, 2023

Fortunately, it seems like Gunn is on the same page. The writer and director has previously commented that while Superman: Legacy (2025) is the first DCU film, Blue Beetle will technically count as the first character in the DC Universe. Angel Manuel Soto has also expressed interest in making a Blue Beetle trilogy.

Are you excited for Blue Beetle? Let us know in the comments!