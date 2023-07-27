James Gunn Reveals Which DC Movies Actually Matter

We are all waiting to see what James Gunn and Peter Safran can do to reset DC and bring its universe out of mediocrity. Despite Gunn taking over the DC Films division, there have been some holdouts from the past era, which include The Flash, Shazam 2, and the upcoming Blue Beetle and Aquaman 2. At long last, Gunn has shed some light on which movies will ultimately matter to his grand reset.

Related: 5 Things James Gunn Needs To Do To Fix the DC Universe

We have to hand it to Gunn for taking over a seemingly doomed job from the start. DC Studios has been in flux for many years, and the most recent box office failures have done little to convince DC fans that the rival Marvel company can make anything that will excite fans.

The Flash was meant to be the “reset” for the past DCEU, but the film crashed at the box office. Despite the box office failures, the film is finding new life on streaming. Still, the film boasts the embarrassing record of being the worst earner in superhero genre history. It could have been Ezra Miller and their behavior over the last two years. Miller was arrested and accused of heinous crimes like grooming a young girl and housing a family on a farm with massive amounts of weaponry lying around. All this led to Warner Bros forcing Miller to make a public statement about their behavior, which might not have convinced fans to watch the film.

It could also be that people are tired of the flash and pizazz of current DC ventures, which, we have to be honest, lack a lot of heart. Shazam 2 was more of the same, as it looked good on the screen, but it was just not the kind of story that would carry the franchise into new territory with fans.

We hope Blue Beetle can surprise everyone, though current projections indicate it will also be another box office bomb. James Gunn stated that Blue Beetle would be the first DCU character, though he did not say the movie would matter as much. He has finally shed some light on this and what DC movies will matter to the reset.

James Gunn Reveals the DCU Begins with ‘Superman’

James Gunn has been quite vocal on social media, often answering fan questions on Twitter or Instagram. While interacting with a fan, the new CEO of DC Films revealed what DC movies will actually matter when the new reset begins.

Gunn states, “DC Studios movies (and canon) start with Legacy.”

It’s not shocking that director James Gunn will lead the charge for the new DC reset with his own written and directed film. We believe that should be the case, as he will be chiefly responsible for developing a cohesive plan. Gunn has also been putting together a cast that has so far impressed fans.

Though many fans might be upset that The Flash, Aquaman 2, Blue Beetle, and Shazam 2 won’t matter, it is time to say goodbye to the past DC Universe. Fans are tired of the same old story and CGI-laden movies, so Gunn starting the DCU reset with his own work makes the most sense.

Everyone has been patiently waiting for continuity cohesion, and it appears Gunn is planning to offer that to DC fans finally. Considering half the listed films have already bombed, there is also growing concern the others will follow. Gunn likely wants to start with a fresh slate, which is excellent news.

Gunn’s comment also sheds some light on the confusing aspect of where Blue Beetle fits into the DCU. The character will matter to the universe, but his film might not make it past its first entry. We know that Gunn’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monster slate involves a show about Booster Gold, often a significant ally to Blue Beetle. The character could be heavily involved in the Booster Gold series, even acting as a sidekick, though we are unsure of that currently.

Related: James Gunn Knows How to Save Marvel and DC

DC needs a comeback story, and James Gunn could be the savior of Warner Bros Discovery. We just hope that his beloved creative mind creates a unique universe that continues to deliver heartfelt and amazing stories.

What do you think about James Gunn stating all other DC movies are not canon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!