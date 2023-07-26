DC Star Uncertain About Future After Series of Flops

Warner Bros. and DC have had a difficult couple of years. A string of flops, including Black Adam (2022), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), and The Flash (2023), have offered a series of disappointing box-office performances for the studio as James Gunn steps in to create the DCU.

DC’s most recent release, The Flash, was originally touted as the studio’s biggest project, with Warner Bros confident about the $200 million it cost to make. Due to several issues with the production, including star Ezra Miller’s controversial allegations and behaviors, and confirmation that the film would be completely unrelated to the upcoming DC Studios reboot, the movie fell far short of the expected numbers. Instead, the movie became the studio’s biggest flop, failing to recoup expenses at the theatrical box office and spouting concerns for the future of DC.

Before The Flash was released in May, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released, a followup to the 2019 film starring Zachary Levi as Shazam. Levi caught some backlash after the movie’s release, including comments directed at Dwayne Johnson’s ego after Black Adam as well as some social media controversy.

Now, in the wake of the disappointing performances by Warner Bros. and DC, Levi revealed he’s unsure about his future with the studio. In a recent interview with the FilmUp Podcast, the DC star stated, “I don’t know what the future holds, because Fury of the Gods was not well received. I have no idea where we go from here.”

With Jame Gunn planning to reboot the entire DC Universe and confirming that everything coming before his takeover won’t matter going forward, it seems doubtful that the studio would return to another Shazam! movie considering the lackluster performance of the sequel. Gunn has previously stated that the upcoming Blue Beetle adaptation is the first movie in the new DCU, although it’s not yet the first movie to be spearheaded by Gunn.

