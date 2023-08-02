Disneyland Could Ban Talking on Rides

Disneyland rides are arguably one of the most beloved aspects of the experience. Though restaurants, Disney characters, and atmospheric details make up The Happiest Place on Earth, the Southern California Disney Park wouldn’t be complete without world-class attractions.

Walt Disney built Disneyland Resort for adults and children to have fun together. He often felt left out of family experiences meant for children, while adult pastimes didn’t appeal to kids. Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney exist somewhere in the middle. Sure, there are slow-moving adventures like “it’s a small world,” Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. But thrill-seekers won’t be disappointed by high-speed attractions like Indiana Jones Adventure, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Space Mountain, and Incredicoaster.

But something is ruining Disneyland rides for hundreds of Guests. On Reddit this week, Disney Parks fans discussed fellow visitors talking during attractions and pre-shows in lines.

“I feel like everyone should be able to enjoy their vacation how they want but I’ve taken a couple of people to ride Haunted Mansion for their first time and more often than not there’s a big group (families or young people) who just keep talking to each other normally through the foyer and the stretching room and it really ruins the experience,” u/jbuttlickr wrote. “I get people have done it a bunch before and are no longer impressed by that section but it kinda ruins it for the newbies.”

“Talking during the pre-show, or worse talking over the pre-show (or loudly quoting it), is so selfish,” u/swisst agreed.

“Went on Pirates with someone for the first time and someone in front had the bright idea to continuously repeat when the surprise drop was coming,” u/OrangeSoda65 recalled.

While many Disney Parks fans campaigned for enforced silence on Disneyland rides, some said enforcing it would be impossible. Instead, they suggested confronting fellow Guests or asking Disney Cast Members to re-ride.

“I think it is highly disrespectful and we should loudly shame those people,” said u/Triangulum_Copper.

“Sort of seems like a grin and bear it thing to me,” u/Burner31805 argued. “You can’t really expect [Cast Members] to tell people they’re not allowed to talk while in line.”

