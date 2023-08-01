Classic Disney Ride “Ruined” Beyond Repair Amid Feminist Criticism

This week, Inside the Magic reported that multiple female Guests felt uncomfortable at the lustful gaze of male animatronics on Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. The historic attraction has changed multiple times, with Imagineers removing a scene where women were sold at auction and adding several Captain Jack Sparrow animatronics.

Though many Disney Parks fans were frustrated at the women’s complaints, some are ready for another update to Pirates of the Caribbean and other classic Disney attractions… but not to the storyline.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Hop on board the boat ride that inspired the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise starring Johnny Depp in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.

“Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage to a long-forgotten time and place when pirates and privateers ruled the seas,” the Pirates of the Caribbean ride description reads. “Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’ Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town.”

Time for Change

According to fans, the problem with Pirates of the Caribbean and other Disney Parks attractions starts with Guests, not the rides themselves. On Tuesday, Reddit users discussed filming during pre-shows and onboard attractions.

“When on a dark ride don’t film a TikTok video,” u/H8TheDrake wrote. “This annoying person was filming a video and talking loudly to her 6 followers on pirates this morning. Can’t believe this still needs to be said.”

Some want Disney Parks to take action, banning all filming during attractions and pre-shows.

“Not just dark rides, it should be any ride,” u/turtyturd wrote. “How anyone can sit through a ride in the proximity of some vlogger going ‘whoa..ho..ho…weeee’ or talking inane nonsense into the camera, or even worse spoiling what’s about to happen without the urge to remove them from the ride before it comes to a complete stop amazes me.”

But others argued it would be impossible for Disney Cast Members to police Guests so strictly. Instead, they recommended stepping in or informing Cast Members of the issue at the end of the ride.

“I have no problem asking people to keep it down or turn off the flash,” said u/FreeIndividual7. “They need to get called out. Also when you get back to the station tell the [Cast Member] someone ruined the ride I think they will put you right back on another boat.”

Should Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort ban talking on rides and attraction pre-shows? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.