Disney Works to Replace “Grotesque” Theme Park Attraction

in Walt Disney World

harmonious-epcot

Credit: bioreconstruct

Disney is working hard on replacing a “grotesque” attraction in Orlando, Florida.

Epcot harmonious
Credit: Disney

Over the years, we’ve seen The Walt Disney Company make some rather controversial decisions. From rides and attractions to price increases and shrunken portion sizes, there’s no denying the Disney Parks experience is incredibly different than it was just one, two, or three years ago.

This is true for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, though the Orlando, Florida Resort has faced quite a few struggles as of late.

Ron DeSantis
Credit: WikiMedia

The biggest obstacles that the Walt Disney World Resort is facing stem from its ongoing battle against the state of Florida and its controversial Gov. Ron DeSantis.

However, that is not the topic of this specific discussion. Earlier this year, the Walt Disney World Resort permanently closed and canceled an incredibly infamous nighttime show at EPCOT.

This attraction was, of course, called Harmonious.

Aerial Photo of EPCOT with Harmonious Barges
Credit: Bioreconstruct on Twitter

Regardless of how you felt about this show, Disney seemingly was not satisfied with the overall reception, announcing a new show would soon be replacing it. In the weeks and months since, we’ve seen Disney continue working on this upcoming replacement.

You can see the work being done in the series of photos snapped by bioreconstruct:

As you can see, Disney is currently developing small barges that will be used in this upcoming show:

These photos provide an incredible behind-the-scenes look at the current work being done at EPCOT, and we could not be more excited to see what Disney releases.

Nighttime shows are just as important and beloved as the rides attractions and other experiences found at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios.

Unfortunately, we still do not have a confirmed timeframe or date as to when Disney will officially reveal this upcoming attraction, so stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future updates and announcements!

Harmonious quickly became one of the most controversial additions to the Walt Disney World Resort, with many feeling dissatisfied with the attraction.

Some Guests even called it “grotesque,” wishing it had not replaced EPCOT’s iconic IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth nighttime experience. This show was performed nightly at EPCOT for decades until closing for good back in 2019.

What do you hope to see with EPCOT’s upcoming new show? What’s your favorite nighttime spectacular at the Walt Disney World Resort?

