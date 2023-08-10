DeSantis Calls for Disney to “Surrender,” Claims Legal Immunity

DeSantis wants Disney to surrender in the latest update between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company.

There’s no denying that the relationship between The Walt Disney Company and the State of Florida may be damaged beyond repair, with the two parties entangled in a fiery battle over free speech and state benefits.

This all started back when Disney, who was then led by its controversial CEO Bob Chapek decided to publicly denounce Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

DeSantis threatened Disney with legal action and eventually became the victor, stripping Walt Disney World of its self-governing status and abilities.

Since the state takeover of Disney’s self-governing district, both Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company have hurled lawsuits at each other, with Disney’s having a lot more staying power and bite. Disney sued Gov. Ron DeSantis for violating the 1st Amendment, with the Florida Gov. countersuing Disney.

Gov. DeSantis has made an attempt to get Disney’s lawsuit struck down but to no avail.

In the latest update to this ongoing saga, Gov. DeSantis is publicly calling out Disney to surrender.

According to NBC News, attorneys for Gov. DeSantis stated earlier this week that the Florida Gov. “welcomes Disney’s surrender.”

“The Governor welcomes Disney’s surrender on all of its claims challenging his legislative acts,” stated the team, claiming that The Walt Disney Company doe snot have the proper claims to sue DeSantis.

Only time will tell what comes of this troubling situation between two parties that have helped each other grow for decades.

