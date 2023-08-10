Johnny Depp Friends Fear for His Life, “Too Old To Be Acting Like a Rock Star”

Johnny Depp seemed to be on the rebound not too long ago, but his recent health crises are allegedly far worse than anyone realizes. According to close friends of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, things have escalated to the point that an intervention for his partying might be necessary.

Since the tumultuous Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case, the actor seems to mostly be spending his time on his music career. The Hollywood Vampires, his band with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, has been touring since this spring, but an increasing amount of dates have been canceled for unclear “health” reasons.

Johnny Depp Injuries

Then Johnny Depp was found unconscious in a hotel room in Budapest, igniting fears that the former Fantastic Beasts star had relapsed into alcoholism. At the time, his band tersely issued a statement saying, “The band is very upset by this recent and unfortunate turn of events, and hope to return when schedules permit.”

Even more recently, Johnny Depp has been seen wearing a medical boot and walking with a cane, causing worries that the 60-year-old actor was getting too far into the touring rock star life.

Too Much Alleged Partying

Now, an insider close to Johnny Depp told Life & Style that the star’s friends are deeply concerned that he does not know his limits at his age and can no longer control his substance abuse.

It also seems that the Hollywood Vampires are increasingly frustrated with the situation, with the source saying, “His bandmates were furious but also concerned… Johnny doesn’t know when to stop.”

Johnny Depp has always been synonymous with a hard-partying lifestyle since the 1990s, when he was often photographed on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip with fellow stars River Phoenix and Courtney Love (who Depp once had to give CPR after an overdose).

However, the source says, “Johnny’s pals fear his partying is once again catching up to him… Some claim his boozing has gotten so bad that they want to stage an intervention.”

The Amber Heard Case

While the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his estranged former spouse Amber Heard largely fell in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s favor, the insider says that it is still affecting him deeply.

Allegedly, the fallout of the case, his tarnished public image, and the upcoming Netflix documentary on the Depp trial are tormenting the Edwards Scissorhands star to the point that “There are probably a lot of reasons he wants to check out, but some say the Amber drama still affects him. He’s famous for falling down, picking himself up, brushing himself off and moving on, but he can’t do that forever, and at some point something is going to give.”

Ultimately, however, it seems to be the case that his friends feel “Johnny is way too old to be acting like a young rock star. He’s just not bouncing back like he used to.”

Johnny Depp and the Future

There have been consistent rumors that Johnny Depp may return to his mega-popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Captain Jack Sparrow, but this burst of health problems and alleged relapses throws doubt at that.

Longtime producer Jerry Bruckheimer has repeatedly mentioned his hopes that Depp would reprise his most famous role, while it seems both the Walt Disney Company and the actor himself seem increasingly open to it (especially as Disney seems unable to get a reboot off the ground).

But if Johnny Depp keeps partying like this, it is unclear whether he will ever be able to return as Captain Jack Sparrow.

