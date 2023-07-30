Johnny Depp Revives ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Gives Long-Awaited Response!

Beloved entertainer Johnny Depp has now addressed his loyal fans and many rumors after reports surfaced of him being found unconscious in a hotel room.

It’s been nearly a year since the defamation trial that pitted Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard against one another. The trial finished up with a judge awarding Depp a major amount of money in damages and, ultimately, Amber Heard agreed to settle with him outside of court and paid the actor $1 million, which he promised to charity.

Following the trial’s conclusion, Johnny Depp moved to Europe and has only been back in the U.S. a handful of times, according to reports. He finished up filming for his new film, Jeanne Du Barry, which premeiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is reportedly directing a film. While there have been rumors that Depp could return to Disney and once again reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, only a few developments have taken place.

In a previous interview, Disney shared that it was “noncommittal” on the actor’s return as Captain Jack Sparrow, and though a Johnny Depp insider said that he’d be open to returning, nothing has been confirmed. Disney is currently in the midst of battles due to the Hollywood strikes, which of course, has made things come to a screeching halt in many other areas.

In addition to his work in films in Europe, Depp has always been touring with his band, the Hollywood Vampires. Though he reportedly broke his ankle, he played at the Jeff Beck Tribute Concert earlier this year and has been on the road with the group, which includes Alice Cooper and Joe Perry (Aerosmith). Before this weekend, the group had to cancel three shows, including its last one in Budapest.

While there was no confirmation, a report came forward sharing that Depp had been drinking prior to the show and he was found unconscious in his hotel room. Paramedics arrived on the scene and he was deemed unable to perform. The band did release a statement sharing that all members were “safe and healthy.” This led to the next stops, which included makeup dates in the United States.

Many fans were unsure if Depp and his group would be able to play or not, but the beloved entertainer took the stage in Boston on Friday evening for a major return. During the show, he took a photo with Molly Smith, a 12-year-old from Concord, New Hampshire, who told People that she was starstruck getting to meet the entertainer.

“He smiled at me and all I could get out was `hi’,” Smith says. “My mom got me into his movies and into his music. I can’t believe I just met him.”

Her mom shared that Depp was “unbelievably sweet” to both her daughter and the crowds that were there.

During the concert, Depp received numerous chants from “we love you Johnny,” to “Jack Sparrow rocks.” With all the chants and thousands of fans expressing their support to the actor and entertainer, he showed gratitude.

“Wearing a striped blue denim cap, a black vest — with “Hollywood Vampires” written on the back —over a black short-sleeve shirt, black pants and black boots, Depp showed continuous signs of appreciation for the audience,” the report from People Magazine said. “He pumped his fist to his heart and stretched it out to the crowd, clasped his hands together in gratitude, waved and smiled almost constantly. He played guitar for all of the songs and sang backing vocals on several.”

With so many fans lining up to see Depp perform in the U.S., many still carry hope that he’ll one day reprise his role as the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp has yet to give any kind of official statement, but his response and understanding that he is closely tied to the character give much reason for optimism in the future.

The actor knows what his most loyal fans want, and this is likely the reason he allowed information to be leaked that he’d be open to returning to Disney. Depp has long been an entertainer who wanted to give his fans exactly what they want, and it seems this response– along with the reports that are coming to fruition– speak heavily about the potential for Pirates of the Caribbean to be revived and headed up by Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

However, only time will tell if the actor will return to his role, or if this will be another situation where he moves on from an iconic, such as he is doing with Director Tim Burton’s latest anticipated project. No matter where you fall, it’s clear that Depp’s response has revived the chatter and the excitement from fans hoping he’ll return to the role.

