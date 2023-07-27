Report: Updates Given as Johnny Depp Found Unconscious in Hotel Room

Updates have been provided on Johnny Depp following a scary episode that left many fans fearing for his safety.

Johnny Depp’s acting journey began in the early 1980s with a role in the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984). However, it was his portrayal of the eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) that catapulted him to superstardom. His unique and unforgettable performance as Captain Jack earned him widespread acclaim, a nomination for an Academy Award, and solidified his position as one of Hollywood’s leading actors.

Throughout his career, Depp became synonymous with playing unconventional and eccentric characters. He starred in numerous successful films, such as Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), Donnie Brasco (1997), Sleepy Hollow (1999), and Finding Neverland (2004), among many others. His ability to immerse himself in complex roles and bring depth to his characters earned him critical acclaim and a massive global fan base.

Outside of acting, 0ne notable venture is his membership in the rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, formed in 2015. Depp joined forces with rock legend Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s guitarist Joe Perry to create the band. The Hollywood Vampires pay tribute to classic rock and celebrate the memory of some of the most beloved rock stars.

As Depp has moved on from his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard, the entertainer has been focusing on his career in Europe. However, Inside the Magic recently reported that, during their European tour, the Hollywood Vampires had to cancel their show in Budapest due to an alleged issue with Depp. According to the Hungarian newspaper Blikk, paramedics were called to his hotel room to assess the situation. Reports indicated that Depp was in a condition that prevented him from leaving the hotel, and concerns arose about his well-being.

“All we have heard is that Depp was so bad that he couldn’t even leave the hotel. We also heard that they called a doctor to see if he had something worse or that they were just overreacting like they overreact to rock stars,” a source told Blikk.

It has now been revealed that the reason for his unconsciousness in the Budapest hotel room, just hours before the scheduled concert, was linked to a substance abuse relapse, according to reports. Depp has faced well-known struggles with alcohol and drugs, which came to light during his trial against Amber Heard.

A photo went viral on social media showing Johnny Depp just hours before the concert.

Here’s Johnny Depp drinking an hour before cancelling his concert due to “unforeseen circumstances.” He likely passed out again, @cocainecross said.

Here’s Johnny Depp drinking an hour before cancelling his concert due to “unforeseen circumstances”. He likely passed out again 🥴 pic.twitter.com/tp9QQ4odRB — chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) July 18, 2023

Following the cancellation of the Budapest concert and a subsequent cancellation in Slovakia on July 20, the band resumed their European tour, performing in Poland on July 22 and in Germany the following day. Despite the setbacks, the Hollywood Vampires expressed their apologies to fans who had come to see them perform and appreciated their continued support. The band also issued a statement after the cancellation that shared that “all band members are safe and healthy,” which allowed concerned fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

According to its website, the band is coming back to the U.S. to perform three more shows, one on July 28 in Boston, one on July 29 in New Hampshire, and one on July 30 in New York. No other updates have been given at this time.

