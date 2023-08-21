Paramedics Called to Deadly Incident in Disney World Parking Lot

Walt Disney World parking is overwhelming. To get to Magic Kingdom Park, guests must park at the Transportation and Ticket Center before transferring to a boat or Monorail. Guests can park directly at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… but they’ll have to walk or take a parking tram to the theme park entrance. And it all costs $25 per day!

But as tricky as Walt Disney World parking can be, nothing compares to the nightmare a group of guests experienced decades ago. Reddit user u/JurassicPark-fan-190 recently shared the details of the traumatic incident they endured after being detained in a Walt Disney World parking area.

The then-teenager was on a Disney bus with dozens of other students, preparing to perform with their marching band at Magic Kingdom Park.

“We were on the busses in our heavy uniforms when we were told they had a security issue and we couldn’t get off the bus,” the guest recalled. “The bus driver turned off the bus bc Disney didn’t let the buses idle.”

“One hour goes by…then. 2… people are hot and need water/ the bathroom,” they continued. “After 2 kids on my bus fainted and Disney still refusing to let us leave one parent( an attorney) called 911. They sent a paramedic for any of the kids who felt ill but we still weren’t allowed to leave.”

“In the end we found out it was because some guy was either murdered or killed himself close to where we were ( like same parking lot) area and the police had to contain the crime scene,” the guest concluded.

As terrible as the incident was, it appears that none of the teenagers or chaperones were permanently injured from their time on the busses. The guest explained that recalling other details from the incident was challenging, as it occurred sometime between 2001 and 2003.

Inside the Magic could not confirm the details of any similar incident in a Walt Disney World parking lot in the early 2000s. However, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort often avoid publicizing tragedies on their properties.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.