Woman Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Sexual Assault at Disneyland

Assault, battery, and humiliation were mentioned in a lawsuit against Disney over an alleged case of sexual assault in the Happiest Place on Earth.

Disneyland Resort has changed so much since Walt Disney’s original theme park opened its gates in 1955. With brand new lands and immersive experiences, innovative new rides, one-of-a-kind entertainment offerings, and even different looks for beloved Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, it’s safe to say that Walt Disney’s phrase, “Disneyland will never be completed” remains relevant to this day.

Unfortunately, the Happiest Place on Earth was the stage for a less-than-magical experience, as a woman alleged she had been sexually assaulted by a character in Disneyland, filing a lawsuit against the company.

The story of this scandalous lawsuit resurfaced on TikTok thanks to @andyyjiang, detailing that a woman was extremely upset after a character from Disney’s Three Little Pigs bumped into her in Fantasyland. The harmless mistake was turned into a horror story involving sexual assault and emotional distress, as the woman claimed that the Cast Member had intentionally grabbed her chest, squealing, “Mommy! Mommy!”

The woman claimed her mental health had been severely affected by the incident, which caused her to gain 50 pounds. She eventually filed a lawsuit for $150,000 — over $750,000 adjusted to inflation — against The Walt Disney Company for charges of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and humiliation. However, the lawsuit never made it to the courtroom, as the woman dropped the case after Disney sent her a photo of their Three Little Pigs character costumes, clearly showing that the costumes had no functional hands, only stubs. You can see the video below:

While no recent experiences have matched this less-than-magical story, Inside the Magic has reported on multiple unpleasant experiences with Disney characters, including Stormtroopers kicking Guests out of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a Guest being heartbroken after an interaction with Minnie Mouse, a Guest's outfit being rudely criticized by Star Wars characters, Cinderella discriminating a Guest with special needs, and a beloved Disney character shamelessly scratching his butt at the Park.

