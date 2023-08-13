Disney Reportedly Being Added to Classrooms

Reports show an increasing number of colleges and universities studying Disney. What’s surprising are the results these case studies yield.

More Universities Studying Disney, Reports Show

From Okanagan College in Canada to Bringham Young University to the University of Central Florida, plenty of colleges study Disney in various capacities. These studies of Walt Disney World apply to multiple fields, and many a Disney World employee was recruited from these institutions.

Colleges Studying Disney are Separate from Disney College Programs

n enterprise like the Walt Disney Company, with a hand in every cookie jar, has everything from the classic Disney Professional Internship to the Disney College Program and Disney Aspire. There is even a non-Disney University where the Disney topic is the whole syllabus.

Yet despite Disney University’s popularity, a range of academic institutions take the world of Walt Disney Animation and the Walt Disney Company very seriously. It results in scholastic research that yields impressive insight into the international conglomerate.

How Universities Study the Walt Disney Company

There are plenty of ways to tie a Disney program into a syllabus. Walt Disney animation makes it ideal for art students, and the entire Walt Disney World Resort phenomenon makes it a proverbial goldmine of material for business students. The different approaches to universities studying Disney lead to a unique insight into the reality behind the Disneyland Resort experience.

Studies in Sciences, Business, and Humanities

The Walt Disney Company has many patents on technologies and interests many engineers in the United States and internationally. From participants in a psychology study or hospitality management, universities study the Walt Disney Company in many different ways.

Learning About Walt Disney Reveals Various Patterns

Looking at it from fine arts perspective, it can influence participants in animation studies. Many seek careers as Disney employees in the Walt Disney Imagineering program. In these cases, the prevalence of Disney as a university subject likely has a causal relationship with the decision.

Education is varied and can come through experiential learning or tied into a college program as a case study or assignment. Any intersection between Walt Disney and a higher education program can impact the Walt Disney Company’s current social status. It can also affect its future prospects.

Impacts of Universities Putting Walt Disney Under a Microscope

The Walt Disney Company is used in business because the records are accessible to the public, allowing students a chance to analyze a major company. Many international students learn effective communication through Disney applications in social sciences. Others complete an assessment of Disney Parks in the hopes that the study creates transferrable skills.

Ways This Impacts the Walt Disney Company

While the Disney Aspire Program offers promise and opportunity for learners, it’s not the only player in the Disney education game. Gaining college credit in the study of Disney gives students valuable insight into the Walt Disney World Company. It reveals patterns in spending, habits, and performance that might be less apparent to those involved directly with the company.

Because most universities use Turnitin software, the case studies on Disney are technically published. This can impact the public’s view of the Walt Disney World Company domestically and internationally. These case studies, social sciences analyses, and other results can affect how people perceive the Disney experience academically and beyond.

What do you think about various universities studying Disney? Make your mark in the comments down below!