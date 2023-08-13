Experts Say Disney Stock Is Promising Despite a Nosedive in Attendance

Disney stock took a nosedive, in tandem with the dropping attendance at Walt Disney Company resorts. Despite this, experts say that Disney stock holds a lot of promise for investors; as a publicly traded company, it is controlled by the masses.

Disney Stock Impacted by Multiple Factors

Walt Disney Company stock is like any other publicly traded company; it’s up to the masses to determine its success and direction. While the stock has been a hot topic for a while, leading to lawsuits and causing a snowball effect of “woke wars” and diminishing attendance, experts suggest that it remains a ticker tape worth keeping an eye on.

Like many global powerhouses, it can move through transitory phases, through periods of volatile stock markets and recessions, and still come out on top. That doesn’t mean that its stocks aren’t worth investigating, along with the causal factors that impact them.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and “Woke Wars” Dropping Attendance

Financial experts weighed in on the Disney stock situation that is suffering due to the battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis means that Walt Disney World isn’t seeing the numbers it usually does. After Ron DeSantis suspended the State’s Attorney for the Orange Country district overseeing the Walt Disney World case, it looks even bleaker on that end.

Walt Disney Company Stock Influenced by Disney+ Subscribers

Walt Disney World and Disneyland attendance aside, there is an entirely separate income stream for the Walt Disney Co. This doesn’t take place in theme parks, but on Wall Street and in entertainment distribution. The DIS stock price target (NYSE: DIS) surrounds the streaming wars.

It relates to CEO Bob Iger and newly rehired Bob Chapek, and the handling of digital entertainment media. There is an active Class Action lawsuit about the Walt Disney Company allegedly deceiving shareholders by showing a DIS stock prediction that didn’t align with actual subscribership.

Walt Disney Company Earnings Report Impacts Stocks

CEO Bob Iger might blame DeSantis and the “woke wars,” but it comes down to the almighty Greenback. The primary shareholders in the Walt Disney Co. include the Vanguard Group, and BlackRock Fund Advisers, together holding 11.84% of the company’s shares. Other major players include State Farm Insurance Management and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

How Investment in the Walt Disney Co. Works

The goal of these funding enterprises is to use Disney shares to grow their interests. That means using the quarterly earnings report to determine whether to invest, divest, or let the situation ride for a while longer.

Experts say it’s promising, as the revenue for Q3 grew by 4% and shows a growth rate over the previous nine months of 8%. It’s trending upwards, but the diluted earnings per share was a stock loss of $0.025. That said, it’s in comparison to $0.77 in the year previous. Things, on paper, are moving pro-Disney.

Disney Stock Changes According to Perception

Perhaps the biggest factor, aside from the cut-and-dry spreadsheets that inform stakeholders in the public company, is the media. Entertainment distribution isn’t just Hollywood and Wall Street. It’s a matter of anyone with a smartphone and a following. DIS stock, like any other, fluctuates based on how people perceive the company.

How Perception Impacts DIS Stock

When media reports that Disney Parks have lower attendance, fans X about the ghost town that is Walt Disney World, and major news outlets put CEO Bob Iger in the spotlight (especially in Florida), it’s bound to impact perception.

Those impressions, in turn, impact the likelihood of consumers participating in Walt Disney World activities, whether through episodic television content, buying Disney shares, or heading over to a Disney World attraction.

What do you think about Walt Disney World Co.’s Q3 earnings statement? Buy, sell, or stay? Make your mark in the comments below!