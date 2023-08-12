Is Disney Addictive? This Walt Disney Fan Thinks So

cinderella wedding disneyland hotel

Credit: D. Park Photography

One woman had four Disney weddings and is planning two more. It leaves many wondering whether Disney’s addictive nature can turn into a real problem for some.

Is Disney addictive, many wonder as the Disney carriage for a Cinderella wedding takes center stage
Credit: Disney

Is Disney Addictive? An Explanation

Addiction is a serious issue, relating to a person’s psychological or physical dependency toward something. It could be Walt Disney World, the mere act of a wedding, or a substance.

The chemical reaction can happen behind the scenes when a Disney Adult heads to a Disney Park ride and gets a dopamine and endorphins rush. It can happen aboard a Disney Cruise or at any Walt Disney World Resort.

disney weddings, is Disney addictive, at least for weddings?
Credit: Disney Weddings

Disney Obsession: Addictive Symptom or Disneyland Resort Fun?

A self-proclaimed Disney Park and Walt Disney World addict focused on Disney Weddings. Fantastical vacations for a honeymoon are one thing, but this individual has already celebrated four Disney Weddings.

They are now planning two more. This last fact, paired with the psychological risks associated with Disney addictive behavior, shows both a pattern and reliance on Disneyland Resort to support her lifestyle.

Haunted Mansion wedding portrait
Credit: Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney Addictive for Many: Thrill Rides and Experiences

The first time the couple got married was at Disneyland Resort in 2016, but it didn’t stop there. While all the marriages, or now-renewals, are between the same adults, it shows that there is a serious thrall to the Walt Disney Company.

Shellie self-refers as the “serial bride,” which in itself implies a pattern indicative of Disney Park addiction. The Walt Disney World Resort frequenter, Shellie, said:

“Once you have a Disney wedding, you’re just addicted (…)”

cinderella wedding disneyland hotel
Credit: Disney

Disney Addictive Parks and Experiences: How to Spot an Addiction

It shows that there is at least one Disney Adult who feels a compulsion toward Disney World and other resorts. This also shows that the dopaminergic reaction is there. In small doses, on some of the best rides in the world, it’s less an issue. It’s when there is of dependency; the inability to stop marks the issue.

Attending Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom regularly isn’t indicative of an addiction in and of itself, just like binge-watching Star Wars on TV isn’t terrible. As an addictive, Disney is expensive but follows the same pattern. Having cookies every night isn’t an addiction, but it’s worth questioning whether it’s a need or desire.

Christmas Wedding at Disney
Source: Mikkel Paige Photography

Disney Resort: A Wish and Want or Must-Have Magic?

When visiting Disney Springs or taking a Disney family vacation, there is plenty to do, and wonderful memories to make. It can become a Disney magic tradition.

But with the CDC reporting addiction on the rise, it’s important to think of a Disney Vacation as the dream and wish made by your heart, not a decision dictated by another force.

If you or a loved one is suffering from addiction, there is help available. Reaching out is the first step. 

What do you think about considering Disney addictive? Share your insight in the comments below.

