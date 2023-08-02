Disney World Kicks Guests Out of Politically Charged Attraction

Visiting Walt Disney World is meant to be a happy experience; it is the “Most Magical Place on Earth”, of course. Things can turn sideways, however, and ruin your day just as quickly as your credit card payment is taken when you book your trip.

Walt Disney World is full of multiple theme parks, water parks, shopping districts, and many resorts that you can hop between (over 25, to be exact). You can begin exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff) or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. Disney Springs is the place to be when you get hungry or want to go shopping, especially with the World of Disney ready to help you pick up some souvenirs!

The most popular Disney World theme park has continued to be Magic Kingdom, as it is the first Walt Disney World Resort theme park and the one that looks most like Walt’s Disneyland in Anaheim, California — it’s also the park that Walt worked on most during his time in Orlando before his passing. Disney World is comprised of many lands such as Main Street, U.S.A., Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, and Adventureland, which are home to multiple attractions, dining locations, shops, character meet and greets, and more. Guests can also enjoy the Festival of Fantasy Parade each day and Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire, starring Elsa, Anna, Princess Tiana, Rapunzel, Eugene, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and more!

Even at Magic Kingdom, things are not always so magical. One Guest has just reported being kicked out of an attraction. The Disney Guest was watching The Hall of Presidents show when they were suddenly told to leave the attraction’s theater. The Guest said, “The last time I went to The Hall of Presidents, my mom and I were both disappointed because the Cast Members kicked us out due to the animatronics not working at the time. My mom also said she’d be fine just listening to what was being spoken about because we didn’t really care about the animatronics. I’m thinking if they break again, could we ask a Cast Member if we can stay so my mom can hear the stories? The trip we are making is in November.”

It is unfortunate to read that a Guest is preparing for the attraction to break down months before their visit due to past experiences with the ride not functioning properly. We have repeatedly reported about this attraction’s ability to break down.

Many Disney World Guests visit the Hall of Presidents not only to escape the Florida heat and relax their feet, but to see the realistic Audio-Animatronics replicas of every President of the United States. While inside the theater, Guests will hear speeches delivered by George Washington, learn more about the formation of our Constitution, listen to Abraham Lincoln deliver his Gettysburg address, and more. Animatronics are often caught flailing, convulsing, and flat-out not working. We have even seen the Abraham Lincoln animatronic keeled over during a performance of the Hall of Presidents. The Hall of Presidents has also proved to be a highly controversial attraction, as it represents all past American presidents, often causing some Guests to argue about their political beliefs. This was a strong problem during the reign of President Donald Trump and the election with current President Joe Biden.

Typically, if an attraction temporarily breaks down, Disney will close the queue for the attraction, and Guests will not be able to ride until the issue is resolved. When this happens, Disney can often get the attraction back up and running that day. However, if the attraction breaks while Guests are aboard, the ride may undergo an evacuation to ensure that Guests are not endangered due to the state of the attraction, which is likely why the Guests were “kicked out”. If this happens, Guests are often given a Multiple Experiences pass, allowing them to ride another attraction and enter through the Lighting Lane.

In the Presence of the Presidents

Take your seat in the stately theater, home to 3 massive digital projection screens and a grand proscenium. Watch an original film—developed by a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian—that tells the dramatic story of the nation’s founding. Learn about the formation of our Constitution and the hard-fought struggles along the way—such as the American Revolution and the Civil War. Listen to the stirring words of John F. Kennedy echo through the theater and watch Abraham Lincoln—in attendance on stage—deliver his Gettysburg address.

