Disney Actors, Movies, and Icons You Didn’t Know Were Canadian

Even though the Great White North wasn’t mentioned much until recently, there is a surprisingly rich history of Disney in Canada. Did you know about all of these movie sets?

Disney in Canada: Movies and TV

Anyone with Disney Plus is likely to encounter at least one of these Canadian figures. Whether it’s the set for a movie, inspiration for a Disney Park attraction, or a director born and bred in Canada, there is plenty of Disney to find in your neighbor to the north.

High-Earning Disney Icons from The Great White North

Toronto, Ontario, served as the set for the Disney Canada Pixar movie, Turning Red.

Titanic was filmed just outside of Halifax, Nova Scotia. James Cameron, the “Box Office King” is the Disney Canada icon who directed the film and was born here, too.

In Vancouver, you can see the set of Air Bud, Air Bud: Golden Receiver, Air Bud: World Pup… and basically anything else Air Bud themed.

The Call of the Wild was filmed in Yukon and Vancouver, B.C.

Brother Bear is another show that was distinctly Canadian.

is another show that was distinctly Canadian. National Geographic films plenty of Walt Disney World footage in Canada, thanks to the diverse ecosystem that rivals the galaxies of Star Wars.

Disney in Canada: Actors

Though there might not be a Walt Disney World, Disney Canada is as strong as the actors that it puts forth. Consider the Great White North when visiting a Disney Park or Walt Disney World Resort and thank these Canadian actors.

They brought Disney’s inspiration to life and made Canadian dreams possible. These Disney Canada icons make streaming TV shows and movies on Disney Plus that much better:

Ryan Gosling from Barbie

Rachel McAdams from The Notebook

Jim Carrey from The Grinch

Mike Myers from The Cat in the Hat

Sandra Oh from Grey’s Anatomy

Anna Paquin from X-Men

High-Value Disney Acting Talent

And this list is far from exhaustive, but it does show that much inspiration for a Disney vacation or trip to Walt Disney starts with Canada. The Walt Disney Company continues its focus on the United States’ northern neighbor with its other theme park attractions and Disney Plus footage.

Disney Presence Canada’s Culture: Cruises and Merch

Disney, as far as Canada goes, is limited to the Disney Cruise line options; a Disney vacation that lets travelers feel the open waters while also enjoying what the Walt Disney Company has to offer. From Prince Edward Island to Quebec City, there is a Disney presence in Canada’s culture.

There is Canadian Disney in just about every major shopping outlet in the country, selling merchandise that ranges from the now-retired Mickey Mouse to pins that celebrate British Columbia and the other provinces.

Future for Disney and its Properties Internationally

Disney Canada, and Disney international, is a developing theme, but the opportunity for filming and the acting talent the country produces is worth jotting in the Walt Disney Company ledger.

What do you think about the historical presence of Disney in The Great White North? Which is better, the sets or the actors? Make your mark in the comments below!