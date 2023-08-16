Major Disney World Decorations Now Missing in Magic Kingdom

Several iconic decorations are now missing at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Disney Parks are infamous for their dedication to theming and immersion, transporting Guests into out-of-this-world places with each and every theme park. From Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios to EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, the Walt Disney World Resort is a great example of this.

The holidays are an especially great tie to visit, with Disney going all out on decorations. From August 11 to November 1, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort can experience Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a fantastic and magical party dedicated to Halloween. Guests won’t find any scares here, though, with the event being family-friendly.

Magic Kingdom gets especially festive, with pumpkins and autumn leaves sprinkled throughout the Park, even at the parking lot.

Unfortunately, a few massive decorations are now missing.

As reported by Wdwmagic, the giant inflatable pumpkins celebrating Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party have vanished from Magic Kingdom’s parking lot entrance. There’s no explanation as to where these pumpkins went, but we hope to see them make a return very soon.

As we said earlier, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parry will run through November 2023, meaning Guests shave almost two whole months to enjoy the festivities. Unfortunately, if you did not snag a ticket ahead of time, you’ll be out of luck, with all tickets selling out quickly.

Magic Kingdom is home to Walt Disney World’s newest ride, TRON Lighytcycle/Run. This thrilling roller coaster can be found right next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland and has been a big draw to the Park since it opened earlier in 2023. This will no doubt be a popular attraction to experience during this special event.

Guests can also ride attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world,” Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and Seven Dwarves Mine Train.

One of the biggest controversies of the Disney Parks can also be found at the Magic Kingdom, this of course, being the now-defunct Splash Mountain. This classic log flume ride closed down in early 2023 at the Magic Kingdom to make way for an incredibly exciting new experience theme around Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

This new ride will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and will feature the titular Princess Tiana. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open sometime in 2024 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

