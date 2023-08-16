‘Mario’ Proposal Goes Viral After Character’s Savage Reaction

A proposal is going viral after an iconic character was left less than impressed.

Theme parks are a popular place to “pop the question,” with dozens taking place at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and the other Disney Parks each year. Sometimes, things go to plan, and Guests have a wonderful and magical memory to look back on. With Walt Disney World being “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” it makes sense why so many couples would want to take the next step here.

Other times, things don’t go to plan, with proposals getting ruined and couples left with an awkward moment. We saw a disastrous proposal at the Disneyland Paris Resort last year, with the video going viral on social media.

Proposals are not just limited to the Disney Parks, though, with one at Universal Studios going viral on social media.

A couple’s marriage proposal at Super Nintendo World is going viral after Luigi was left unimpressed by the special moment.

As you can see, Luigie acted rather uninterested in the whole affair, leaving his hand on his hips during the special moment. Several outlets called this move “savage,” resulting in the video going viral.

The proposal took place at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood, a fantastic new addition to the already fantastic theme park in California. Here, Guests can live out their own video game adventures and experience the Mushroom Kingdom in person.

This new land is filled to the brim with Super Mario goodness, including a Mario Kart-themed attraction called Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD first opened at Universal Studios Japan several years ago and was eventually brought to California. However, this new land will also make an appearance in Orlando very soon when Epic Universe opens in 2025.

Epic Universe will serve as Universal Orland’s third park, containing dozens of new rides, attractions, and experiences for Guests to enjoy. Some of the most exciting new offerings will be a brand-new Wizarding World of Harry Potter land, the previously mentioned SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and a land dedicated to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

This new theme park sets to compete with Walt Disney World’s newer and more impressive experiences like Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Whether or not Disney’s attendance will be hurt because of Epic Universe remains to be seen, but it’s safe to say this new Universal Studios theme park will be incredibly popular.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe when it finally opens? Have you ever seen a proposal at a theme park?