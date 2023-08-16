Big News Coming for Islands of Adventure and Guests Think It Might Be This

The Exorcist: Believer

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Dr. OddFellows’ Twisted Origins

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate

YETI: Campground Kills

The Darkest Deal

Blood Moon: Dark Offerings

Stranger Things 4

The Last Of Us

The zones of dread also echo the saga tied to Dr. Oddfellow, with five regions extending their eerie influence throughout Universal Studios’ thematic expanse. The scare zones disclosed for this season encompass the following:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror

Dark Zodiac

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

Now, it seems like Islands of Adventure is gearing up for a major announcement of its own. What will it be?

Is Big News on the Way or Something We Already Know?

The official Universal Orlando Resort social media platforms teased the following image just yesterday:

Now, the image does not reveal anything, and the date is just a date. But most Guests and fans of the theme Park are already speculating on what it could be. Many folks indicate that the big reveal will be an official album dropping from Universal based on the iconic music heard around the Islands of Adventure theme Park. From the Port of Entry music to the music heard on each island, folks are pretty sure this means an album is on the way to digital release on Thursday. But what if this could mean something else? What if this means the logo will officially be changing to the new logo released by Universal some time ago? Look at the image below for reference:

Or, could the news be that something new, like a ride or experience, is coming to the Islands of Adventure theme Park? The last ride to officially open was Velocicoaster, which opened in the summer of 2021. But what about Marvel’s Superhero Island? Could that area finally be getting a retheme? What about Toon Lagoon? A land that has been rumored for a long time to be getting an official retheming? Could Poseidon’s Fury be officially making a comeback? (One can dream, right?) This might all be leaning toward an album, but it needs to be argued that this could mean something else entirely, as no source of confirmation or evidence has come out yet on this news being a digital album of the theme Park’s soundtrack. Time will tell—only two more days to go until August 17. We shall see.