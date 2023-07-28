Multiple EPCOT Experiences Closed, Entire Land Shut Down Indefinitely

EPCOT is being completely reimagined.

If you’ve visited Walt Disney World Resort over the last few years, you know that EPCOT has turned into a zone for major construction. It’s not the only Disney Park with construction happening, of course, as Magic Kingdom just opened TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland after several years of construction, and it closed down Splash Mountain to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

In addition, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park has closed down a portion of DinoLand, U.S.A., and there are rumors that the entire land could soon be closed to make way for new attractions and experiences, which could include Coco, Moana, or Zootopia. Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been the theme park with the least construction over the last couple of years. Though Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith just underwent refurbishment, the major of construction projects finished at the Disney Park when Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened in 2020 and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened the previous year in 2019.

While there are plans for the future– which could include expansions at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom– the biggest construction projects are still taking place at EPCOT, and today, we’re going to give you a few updates on the construction projects happening in the theme park.

The Disney Park continues to have one major land closed indefinitely. While Disney World has been reimagining EPCOT for quite some time, we’ve seen new attractions and experiences in World Discovery, World Showcase, and World Nature come to fruition. While Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana– World Nature’s newest attraction– isn’t open to the public yet, the attraction is now having Cast Member previews, and that’s super exciting!

Of course, the one land that remains closed indefinitely is World Celebration. When the new land opens, it will feature a statue of Walt Disney himself and an area titled Dreamer’s Point. However, Disney has yet to release any updates on the land thus far, and the latest construction photos reveal that there is still plenty of work to be done before it opens to the public.

Amid that indefinite land closure, we can also report that a couple of other EPCOT experiences are now closed outside of World Celebration. The U.K. Pavilion, which is part of World Showcase, recently added construction walls. As a result of construction, a portion of the area is blocked off, and The Toy Soldier shop is seeing a delayed opening, but does remain open. While a couple of these experiences in the Pavilion are not accessible right now, the vast majority of the area is open and ready for Guests to visit.

At this time, all major attractions at EPCOT– which include rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Soarin’ Around the World, and Journey Into Imagination with Figment– remain open and there are no scheduled closures.

What’s your thoughts on all the construction happening at EPCOT? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!