Donald Glover ‘Star Wars’ Series Could be Part of Disney Cutbacks

Many Star Wars fans have been questioning what has come of the upcoming Lando (TBA) Disney Plus series. Unfortunately, the series writer has provided an update that points to the worst possible outcome.

Star Wars is arguably the most beloved science-fiction franchise in the world. Created by George Lucas, fans have fallen in love with these stories from a galaxy far, far away, revolving around characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and Han Solo.

Recently, the Star Wars Universe has expanded to include multiple hit television series, including The Mandalorian (2019-present), Andor (2022-present), The Book of Boba Fett (2021-2022), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), and the upcoming Ahsoka (2023) starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

Another highly-anticipated show was Lando, a series all about Lando Calrissian, originally played by Billy Dee Williams, and starring Donald Glover. While Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that the show would still happen at Star Wars Celebration 2023, an unfortunate update from writer Justin Simien proves otherwise.

‘Star Wars’ Series Based on Lando Calrissian Could Be Latest Victim of Iger Cutbacks

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Star Wars writer and Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien revealed that he’s unsure what is happening with Lando. In fact, he hasn’t heard any updates on the show since 2020.

“I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show. It feels like everybody loves it,” said Simien, “And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.”

Unfortunately, this completely contradicts everything that Kathleen Kennedy said back at this year’s Star Wars Celebration when she confirmed that not only was the show still happening on Disney Plus, but Donald Glover was excited for it to come to fruition.

While Kennedy’s optimism is contagious, the odds point against a show centered on Lando Calrissian happening right now. Not only are the Actors Strike and Writers Strike preventing any production from occurring, but Disney CEO Bob Iger had previously stated that there are too many projects in the works right now, and some unfortunate cuts have to be made. While this mainly applied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are definitely parts of the Star Wars Universe that can use a trim.

Of course, it would be fun to see Donald Glover return to the iconic character. But with everything happening in the entertainment industry, especially at the Walt Disney Company, fans will probably miss out on the adventures of Lando Calrissian.

