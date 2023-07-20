Johnny Depp Breaks Silence After Being Forced to Cancel Projects

One of the biggest questions for actor and entertainer Johnny Depp has been if he’ll one day return to Hollywood.

The popular actor came under fire for allegations made by ex-wife Amber Heard. The two ultimately divorced, and not long after, The Sun published an article in which it referred to Depp as a “wife beater.” Though the actor lost a libel suit to the news publication in the U.K., the most significant trial came last year when he and Amber Heard faced off in a defamation trial that was live-streamed for the public to see.

Johnny Depp overwhelmingly won public opinion, and, not long after, was also named the victor in the defamation trial. Heard later settled with him outside of court, paying the actor $1 million, which Depp promised to charity. Even though the allegations weren’t proven, Depp was removed from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and reportedly was removed from Beetlejuice 2, which is being produced by his longtime friend Tim Burton.

The biggest project that he was reportedly removed from, though, is Pirates of the Caribbean. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared in previous comments that he believes Disney should reunite with Depp to bring Captain Jack Sparrow back to the big screen, but that two scripts had been developed, and it doesn’t seem that Depp is written into either of them. In recent comments, Disney said that it was “noncommittal” on bringing the actor back, and an insider close to Johnny Depp shared that the actor was “open” to a return for “the right project,” seemingly an open challenge to Disney for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Unfortunately, Depp has been struggling with a painful injury that has caused him to cancel some of his current projects. Johnny Depp reportedly fractured his ankle, and photos have come forward showing him having to use crutches. Depp previously had to take a little bit of time off when he broke his ankle but was back performing the last few weeks. However, a broken ankle can take a while to heal, and it’s clear that he is still working through rehab in hopes of getting back to normal health.

In a recent social media post, Johnny Depp shared that he had to cancel his show in Budapest with his band, the Hollywood Vampires, “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“Due to unforseen circumstances, the Vampires will be cancelling tonight’s show in Budapest,” Depp said. “All tickets (General & VIP, including meet & greet) will be refunded in full. We love and appreciate all of the fans who travelled from near and far to see us rise and we are truly sorry.”

It remains to be seen if Depp will be back on tour in the next few days, or if he’ll have to take some time off. The next show is scheduled for tonight, July 20, in Slovakia.

Depp’s new movie, Jeanne Du Barry, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and the actor played a set of songs at The Jeff Beck Tribute Concert earlier this summer. While he has plans to direct a film, nothing has been shared about a potential return to Hollywood, and this type of news likely wouldn’t come until the Hollywood strikes have come to an end.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest happening with Johnny Depp and more!