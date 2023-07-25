Elderly Woman Forced To Cling on for Safety After Seatbelt Fail at Disney World

Disney World may be the “Most Magical Place on Earth,” but it’s not totally immune to the bad luck that plagues other theme parks – as proven by this incident on DINOSAUR at Animal Kingdom.

Since 1971, Disney World’s four theme parks have created a new standard for entertainment destinations. The rides, shows, characters, and restaurants across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom aren’t just fun – they’re immersive experiences that allow Parkgoers to escape the world beyond the Disney bubble.

Sometimes, however, the real world and all its risks creep into said bubble. Walt Disney World Resort has seen its fair share of dramatic incidents over the years, including hurricanes, fires, hostage incidents, and multiple injuries sustained throughout the Parks.

In a recent Reddit thread exploring the scariest scenarios Guests have experienced at Disney Parks, one Guest shared their own terrifying tale from a ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

During a ride on DINOSAUR at Animal Kingdom – located in the Dino Institute in DinoLand U.S.A. – an elderly Guest was forced to cling on to their husband for safety after their own restraint failed shortly after boarding.

“Riding on DINOSAUR, an elderly woman in front of us her lap bar didn’t fully close,” wrote user Snoo47321. “We all tried yelling at the Cast Members to stop the ride, but nobody heard.”

When no Cast Member noticed the issue – or stopped the ride to help – the Guest was forced to spend “the whole ride clinging to her elderly husband” while fellow riders on the attraction “didn’t know what to do the whole time, worried she would fall out.”

DINOSAUR sees Guests “travel back in time on a perilous prehistoric race to rescue a dinosaur – before the meteor strikes.” Using the same track as Indiana Jones Adventure over at Disneyland Resort, it’s a high-speed, bumpy adventure that involves several small drops.

When this adventure ride finally came to an end, the elderly Guest was, fortunately, unharmed and still in their seat, despite the lack of a functional seat belt. She and her husband spoke to Cast Members upon exiting the vehicle, with the original poster noting that they were just “thankful she wasn’t hurt.”

The kind of incident experienced on DINOSAUR at Animal Kingdom is rare but not impossible. As Inside the Magic has previously reported, a child nearly slipped out of their ride vehicle on Scorpion at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay earlier this year with a viral TikTok video showing a mother forced to grab her child to keep her secure. However, as Snoo47321 wrote, “I really didn’t think something like that could happen at Disney with all of their safeguards in place.”

