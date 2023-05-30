Disney World Ride Left in Decay, Barely Moving

There are dozens of attractions of all thrill levels across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Many involve first-in-class technology, pushing the boundaries of what Guests expect from Theme Parks. But one Walt Disney World ride has reportedly been left to rot.

According to Disney Parks fans on Reddit, DINOSAUR at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is “looking rough.”

“Dinosaur is in rough shape, a lot of the animatronics are no longer moving and you can tell it’s pretty dated now,” u/Away_Organization471 wrote. “I wonder if they will ever redo the ride.”

“Dinosaur is one of my favorite Disney rides but it’s not gonna be saved,” u/ijswijsw commented. “They’ll let it decay until they’re ready to redo dino-land entirely. I’m hoping they retheme it instead of getting rid of it but who knows.”

“I think they’re gonna just get rid of dinosaur,” u/dachshundfanboy8000 agreed. “It breaks my heart to see it in such disarray. Always down and when it is operating its [sic.] bright in there and the animatronics are barely working. Just makes me sad.”

At D23 Expo 2022, Walt Disney Imagineers teased far-off plans to potentially bring a Moana (2016) or Zootopia (2016) to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Following the 2021 removal of Primeval Whirl from DinoLand, U.S.A., many Disney Parks fans speculated that the now-outdated area would be next for demolition and subsequent retheme.

More on this Walt Disney World Ride

Not many Guests know that DINOSAUR was once sponsored by McDonald’s! The ride still features red, yellow, and white piping to mimic ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise.

“Travel back in time on a perilous prehistoric race to rescue a dinosaur—before the meteor strikes,” the official Walt Disney World ride description reads. “A paleontologist recruits you for a secret mission to bring a 3.5-ton Iguanadon back to the present. There’s just one problem—the giant meteor that wiped out life on Earth is on the way!”

“Board a rugged Time Rover vehicle and set off on a thrilling adventure through a primeval forest filled with life-like dinosaurs. Careen through unpredictable hairpin turns. Dart around a fearsome Velociraptor hunting for prey. Avoid the clutches of a Cearadactylus soaring overhead! As the clock counts down, fiery meteors crash down around you. Will you make your escape before the dinosaurs—and you—become extinct?”

