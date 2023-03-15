Disney World Guest “Served Glass,” Suffers Multiple Injuries, Lawsuit States

Walt Disney World Resort is facing a lawsuit stemming from a Guest who says they were allegedly served glass at a popular restaurant.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Typhoon Lagon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park– and a shopping and dining district in Disney Springs. Millions of Disney World Guests visit the theme parks and Resorts each and every year. And, while it’s known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” there are times when things that are “less than magical” seem to occur.

Florida Politics’ Gabrielle Russon was the first to report a new lawsuit that was just filed against Disney World last week.

According to the lawsuit, a Guest claims they were served glass while dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table in Magic Kingdom Park. Attorneys for the woman, Mary Brumbaugh, released a statement on the lawsuit. In the statement, the legal counsel explained that the Guest allegedly “fractured two dental crowns and this led to extensive bleeding in her mouth.”

“On July 31, 2019, Mary Brumbaugh, who was 58 at the time, and her family visited Disney World from Chicago, IL for what they believed would be a fun vacation,” said attorneys John Morgan and Scott Halperin in a statement to Florida Politics. “While dining at a restaurant in the Magic Kingdom, our client was allegedly served glass in her food that fractured two dental crowns and led to extensive bleeding in her mouth. We are working to ensure Disney is held accountable for their alleged negligence and to ensure they take more care to prevent future incidents like this.”

The Guest claims that she was left with serious physical injuries that resulted in expensive doctor and dentist bills that affected her emotionally. The Disney World lawsuit is for more than $50,000.

With millions of Disney Park Guests coming to the Orlando tourist destination, it should come as no surprise that Disney World is frequently sued when someone suspects wrongdoing. Just recently, a Guest sued Disney saying they had “endured pain and suffering, disability and disfigurement, loss of a normal life, loss of the ability to enjoy life, and has incurred medical expenses and loss of future earnings, all of which are permanent in nature.” This was due to a fall when she slipped in Mickey’s of Hollywood, allegedly “without warning.”

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on this lawsuit and Disney’s response.