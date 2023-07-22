“Groping” Incidents Allegedly Occur on Disney World Rides

Disney World may be the most magical place on earth – but that doesn’t mean it’s totally immune to some real-world horrors.

While Disney does its best to keep Walt Disney World Resort a safe bubble filled with fun, magic, and copious amounts of popcorn and Mickey ears, unfortunately, it can’t control everything.

Since Central Florida’s first Disney Park opened in 1971, the occasional scary incident has hit Walt Disney World. In the past few months, we’ve seen a man arrested after leaving his child unattended and spitting in the face of a Cast Member and another arrested for assaulting a Cast Member after a ride was delayed.

Now, another Guest has shared a shocking story from inside the Parks – this time at Disney Hollywood Studios. According to a recent Reddit comment in a thread about scary situations at Disney Parks, a Parkgoer was riding the Tower of Terror with their cousin and sat in the back row. The two were the only Guests in the row, leaving an empty seat next to the user’s cousin.

“There was this guy who got on and decided not to sit with his group even though there was an available seat in the aisle with his group,” they wrote. “He decided to sit next to my cousin, and at first, we didn’t think it was too odd. Until he apologized ahead of time for not being able to control his hands and arms. As the drops happen, my cousin suddenly starts trying to lean toward me as much as she can and hold her arms near her chest.”

They revealed that the male Guest “had been using one of his elbows to rub over her chest.” As the user wrote, most riders on the Tower of Terror typically “hold their hands up high” as they ride, but this Guest was “very much intentionally feeling her up with his arms.”