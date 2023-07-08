Universal Could Rival Marvel and DC With This Unlikely Shared Universe

A Fast and Furious and Jurassic World crossover..?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s days might be numbered, but shared universes and crossovers aren’t going anywhere. The Flash (2023) has been a gigantic box office bomb, but a brand-new DC Universe is already underway with Superman: Legacy (2025), while Sony’s Spider-Man universe is set to continue with Kraven: The Hunter (2023).

But isn’t it time for another studio besides Sony, which is already affiliated with Disney and Marvel Studios through the iconic wall-crawler Spider-Man, to rise and attempt to dominate movie theaters like the MCU and the DCU have for so long?

Universal Pictures might already have one shared universe with The Conjuring films (which is also getting the small-screen treatment on Peacock), but two other properties under its belt could make an unstoppable force if put together: Fast and Furious and Jurassic World.

Fast and Furious and Jurassic World are Universal Pictures’ two most lucrative franchises. The Vin Diesel-led actioners have grossed over $7 billion worldwide, while the Jurassic series has devoured over $6 billion at the global box office. But does it make sense to have these franchises cross over in some way?

The idea of a Fast and Furious and Jurassic World crossover has been floating around for some time. In 2021, while promoting promoting F9: The Fast Saga (2021) during a press conference, director Justin Lin wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a crossover between these two franchises. Here’s what he said (via CNET):

“Well, I’ve never said never to anything. And the fact that part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed in or labeled. And that’s all I will say.”

Michelle Rodriguez, who plays Letty in the Fast films, was also asked about the possibility. She said:

“Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there’s nowhere to go but to cross brand and merge, it’s what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean? You just have to brand and merge with each other. But the only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios. Because, usually the brands that you’re trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever. But it’s under the same umbrella. I don’t know. I’m just saying. It works.”

The suggested title for such a film, “Fast and Furious: Jurassic Drift“, has been doing the rounds on Twitter ever since. The idea might seem “ludicrous,” especially when you consider how outlandish the Fast franchise has become, but the latest installment in the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), does, in part, feel like a Fast entry.

The sequence that introduces the illegal dinosaur black market trade sees Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) tearing through the streets of Malta while a pack of deadly Atrociraptors are in pursuit. It’s easily the most nail-biting and fast-paced part of the entire film, and it feels like the filmmakers took a leaf out of the Fast and Furious manual, and it’s a scene that could easily foreshadow a crossover.

While the Jurassic series revolves around genetically engineered dinosaurs, it’s fair to say that these films are no longer above Fast and Furious, despite the original Jurassic Park (1993) being an intelligent, thought-provoking science fiction thriller.

Dominion even has a villain who wouldn’t seem out of place in a Fast flick: Dichen Lachman’s dinosaur smuggler, Soyona Santos. And we can’t think of any overlapping actors between the two franchises, which is always good for a crossover, which is exactly what a union of these two IPs would be, joining the likes of Alien vs. Predator (2004) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) rather than the shared universes collection.

Either way, if these two mega-franchises join forces, together they could rival the likes of Marvel and DC. And given how some of those films are turning out, we can’t see many people complaining about a crossover, or a shared universe, that, for once, doesn’t feature any superheroes. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

As for the plot for such a film, we’ll leave that to the experts. But it will probably be something to do with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the gang saving the world from a breed of hybrid-dinosaurs. “Fast and Ferocious“?

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Fast X:

The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema’s most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever. In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

Fast X is currently out in theaters.

It stars Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody), Daniela Melchior (Isabel Neves), Alan Ritchson (Aimes), Helen Mirren (Magdalene), Brie Larson (Tess), Rita Moreno (Abuelita Toretto), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Jason Momoa (Dante Reyes), and Charlize Theron (Cipher).

Would you like to see a Fast and Furious and Jurassic World crossover? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!