Crowds Vanish From Disneyland as California Meets Disney World’s Fate

As Walt Disney World Resort recovers from the slowest July in years, Disneyland crowds are beginning to dwindle.

Though Disney CEO Bob Iger proclaimed being unbothered about Disney Park attendance, recent announcements suggest the opposite. Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have both announced unprecedented discounts on Theme Park tickets, Resort hotel rooms, and even VIP tours. The hot summer months are typically bright red on any crowd calendar, warning potential Guests about long queues and crowded pathways.

Many pointed at politics, citing Guests’ fears after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis enacted anti-LGBTQIA+ and other “anti-woke” laws. Others championed DeSantis for finally destroying Disney, blaming the company’s battle against the Republican presidential candidate for their downfall.

But low crowd levels could point to a nationwide problem. Guests report the travel lull hit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park this week.

Reddit user u/whatsuptodaytomorrow shared that on July 26, Disney California Adventure Park experienced “light crowds” with extremely short wait times. Even long wait times, like Radiator Springs Racers, seemed artificially inflated.

“I’m here now at 55 minutes and we’re almost at the front after 10 minutes wait from standby entrance,” they wrote. “It’s currently 2:45 p.m.”

u/DG04511 confirmed the unseasonably low crowd levels. “I’m going to head to the parks this afternoon after work for a solo trip,” they said, making the most out of an empty Disneyland Resort.

Is this a weekday fluke, or is the post-pandemic travel decline spreading? Follow Inside the Magic for up-to-date reporting on Walt Disney World and Disneyland crowds.

