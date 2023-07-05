Guest Threatens Influencer Over Flash Photoshoot of Dog on Disney Ride

Every Disney ride has a unique history, from classics like “it’s a small world” and Space Mountain to technological marvels like TRON Lightcycle / Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Walt Disney Imagineering’s storytelling and craftmanship are palpable from the moment you get in line to the minute you finally step on board. But some Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Guests are a bit too eager to become part of Disney attraction history.

Reddit user u/MudBug9000 recently recalled riding Pirates of the Caribbean with a social media influencer and her dog. The Guest wasn’t sure if it was a service dog – only working animals are allowed in the Disney Parks – but said it was the human’s behavior that made the Disney ride a miserable one.

“She was taking pictures of the dog using her phone with the flash enabled,” the Guest wrote. “It was obvious she was only doing it for some sort of social media bullsh*t. After the 5th photo people were getting p*ssed.”

The influencer ignored fellow riders’ quiet complaints. But the Guest felt compelled to do something about it.

“When she raised her phone for the 6th time, I leaned over her left shoulder and told her quietly if she took one more picture she’d be fishing her phone out of the f**king water,” they recalled. “That finally got her attention and she stopped.”

Avoid using flash photography on Disney Parks attractions. Not only is it disruptive to other riders, but repeated exposure to bright light can damage fragile animatronics and historic set pieces.

Though the Pirates of the Caribbean attractions have changed over the years, these classic Disney rides remain tributes to the free-spirited adventure that went on to inspire the film series.

“Steer a course for the Golden Age of Piracy on a swashbuckling cruise through seas plagued by scoundrels,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity.”

“Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods. Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils. If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!”

