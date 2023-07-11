Disney Releases Plans to Change Iconic Magic Kingdom Ride

An iconic ride in Magic Kingdom Park is about to receive some changes.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to hundreds of attractions and entertainment offerings that draw in Guests from all over the world. While Disney is home to four theme parks– which include EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– there is no theme park more popular than Magic Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom was the original Park built in Orlando, modeled after Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA. As you enter Magic Kingdom on Main Street, U.S.A., you’ll spot Cinderella Castle, which is the gateway to the rest of the immersive lands you’ll experience. These lands include Tomorrowland, Adventureland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, and Fantasyland. Magic Kingdom has become so popular because of the many iconic and classic attractions that can be found in these lands, including “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Peter Pan’s Flight.

One of the original attractions to open as a “Day One” attraction is Jungle Cruise, located in Adventureland. The concept of the Jungle Cruise was inspired by the adventure films and wildlife documentaries of the early 20th century. The attraction first opened at Disneyland in California in 1955 and made its way to the Magic Kingdom when the theme park opened in 1971. It has since become a staple of Disney Park experiences worldwide.

According to the latest permit filed by Walt Disney Imagineers, Disney has plans to change a portion of Jungle Cruise. The permit filed will allow Imagineers to “install set elements,” which could mean a whole host of different things. This could mean that we’re about to get new animatronics or permanent fixtures on the ride. The permit does not expire until November 20, 2026, so it’s very possible that this could be setting the ride in motion for a few updates and changes, however, this is speculation and has not been confirmed by Disney. Right now, Jungle Cruise is not listed for any closure on the Disney refurbishment calendar.

It’s also worth noting that this could be potentially referring to the upcoming Halloween or Holiday season, where Disney has been known to add a few different “set elements” to the mixture to fit in with the rest of the theming. In the past, Disney has renamed the attraction “Jingle Cruise” during the Holiday season. During this time, we see some theming related to the Holidays, including a few Christmas-themed jokes from the skippers themselves.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what might be coming to Jungle Cruise, but it’s certainly intriguing to know that changes are on the way.

