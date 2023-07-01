Disney Parks Character Drops Massive Secret

It’s common knowledge that Disney has an established image, and the company is very protective of how they appear to audiences. So it’s a big deal when the studio drastically alters their Parks, property, or characters. That said, a recent development might hint at changes that affect many of Disney’s classic characters.

Disney has given characters like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Chip and Dale alternative outfits before, but they have yet to experiment with characters like the princesses who have an established look. While we might see Belle in her ballgown or peasant dress, she doesn’t deviate from anything not in her canon. The same cannot be said for Tiana.

Disney Parks Hide Hint with Tiana

This week, the Disney Parks debuted a new Character Meet and Greet to promote Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. To coincide with her upcoming attraction, Tiana has traded in her gorgeous green gown for some explorer-inspired attire made for the swamps of Louisiana. Some might see this as expected from Disney, but there’s more to it than just a new look for a popular princess.

Tiana’s new design doesn’t come from her movie but from her original theme park attraction. Disney has introduced original Park characters in Meet and Greets before, but they’ve been a rarity.

The Tiana variant from her bayou adventure might have simply been a one-off occurrence. Still, the announced return of Figment from EPCOT’s Journey Into Imagination coinciding with her debut should have some Disney fans standing at attention. What if this is Disney’s way of introducing more original IPs to the Parks?

This is excellent news for Walt Disney World, as its Californian cousin has been absolutely stomping it in terms of new characters. Not only that, but it could also be a taste of attraction updates and refurbs underway. While this might only be a theory, the evidence is hard to ignore.

Do you think Disney is preparing some significant changes through characters?