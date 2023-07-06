Disney Cast Member Shocks Guests, Encourages Line Cutting

Despite new signs warning against line cutting, one Disney Cast Member recommended the controversial practice to a group of shocked Guests.

Reddit user u/howisaraven visited Guest Services at Disneyland Resort to renew their friend’s Disability Access Service (DAS). DAS allows Guests with non-mobility-related disabilities to wait in line virtually, then join the Lightning Lane queue when they’ve waited an attraction’s posted wait time.

The Guest was shocked when the Disney Cast Member almost refused to renew their friend’s DAS, despite her severe medical issues and previously having no problems accessing the service.

“He asked her many questions about her issue – far more than ever before, and she was getting very stressed because it’s a fairly embarrassing issue,” the Guest explained.

To their surprise, the Disney Cast Member said, “It sounds like you’d be fine having someone in your party wait in line and then text you when they were nearing the front so you could join them.”

“My jaw about dropped when he said that,” the Guest wrote. “She told him she often visits the Park alone, so that isn’t possible (which is 100% true). He suggested always bringing a friend when she comes to the Park, so they could wait in line for her…A [Cast Member] had never suggested that to me before, and some have expressed how annoying they find line cutters… some [Cast Members] are definitely telling people to do it.”

The Guest’s friend nearly cried, so they stepped in.

“I said to him ‘This is a real issue. She’s not trying to abuse the DAS system,’” they said. “He kind of sighed/rolled his eyes and finally scanned her Magic Key and renewed DAS.”

Line cutting is controversial among Disney Parks Guests. Some feel it’s okay for one party member to hold the entire family’s spots, while others have gotten into physical fights over it.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.