Car Accident Lawyer Bus Ad Causes Car Crash at Disney World

If there is one thing that no one ever wants to deal with, especially not while they are at the Most Magical Place on Earth, Walt Disney World Resort, it is a car crash.

When going to Disney World, Guests expect to explore Magic Kingdom, Disney's Animal Kingdom, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. They can also enjoy Disney's water parks, where Guests can splash around in the chill of Disney's Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff) or hit the waves at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon. When Guests get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney ready to help them pick up some souvenirs! It is meant to be magical, but if you are not taking Disney transportation like one of their busses, the monorail, a Disney ferry of Friendship Boat, or the Disney Skyliner, you will likely be driving to your location.

This morning, we witnessed a car crash around Magic Kingdom. Let’s start off by noting that, thankfully, no one seems to have been critically injured by the accident. There was, however, some interesting irony taking place. The crash took place between an SUV and a Lynx bus, which has a giant advertisement on it for Sunshine State Law Firm, specializing in car accidents and home insurance claims.

Sunshine State Law Firm claims, “No matter how skilled a driver you might be, it’s possible to become injured in a vehicle accident. Car accidents occur on Florida roadways every day, and even under the best of circumstances, an injury can still have a significant impact on your life. At Sunshine State Law Firm, we provide the legal guidance and support car accident victims need. We help them recover compensation to help with their medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses. As well as provide them with support and guidance during this challenging time.” It seems they may need to step in on an accident that has their name written all over it, literally.

Of course, the law firm was not at fault in regard to this accident.

Have you ever had to deal with car troubles at Walt Disney World Resort?

