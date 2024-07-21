The CHEAPEST Way to Get From the Orlando Airport to Disney World

Tens of millions of people travel to Central Florida every year to visit the Walt Disney World Resort. While many of them choose to drive to save a little bit of money, millions more take to the skies out of either choice or necessity.

They typically fly into the Orlando International Airport, which is only about half an hour away from The Most Magical Place on Earth. However, they have to figure out how to get from the airport to Disney World and start their vacation.

Related: Our Best Suggestions for Traveling to Disney Resorts from the Airport

For years, Disney worked with Mears Transportation to get its guests to and from their Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Then, in 2005, Disney began its own bus service called the Magical Express. The Magical Express would pick guests up from a designated spot in the airport and drop them off at their hotel. And the best part? It was completely FREE!

Related: Disney World Removed a Ton of Free Services, Leaving Guests Feeling Nickel and Dimed

Sadly, in 2021, Disney — under the leadership of unpopular CEO Bob Chapek — announced that the Magical Express would be ending in early 2022. They cited consumer preferences as the reason for ending the Magical Express, but guests fought back against that notion, claiming that Bob Chapek was just trying to be cheap and save money.

It’s been more than two years since the Magical Express ended, and Disney World guests still voice their frustration over the change. Many are finding getting from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney World difficult and expensive. Uber and Lyft can be quite pricey, and Mears Connect is $16 each way.

Related: Fired Disney CEO Bob Chapek Rips Bob Iger’s Plans For Company

But it doesn’t have to be!

Guests arriving at MCO can take the Lynx bus, and it will drop them off in Disney Springs. From there, they can board the Disney bus that will take them to their Disney Resort hotel. While it is not the most direct route, the price can’t be beat. To take the Lynx bus to Disney Springs is just $2 one way. Yes, only $2!

If you would like to take the Lynx bus to Disney Springs, then you’ll want to head to Terminal A. There, the bus will pick guests up in spots 38 through 41. The route guests want to look out for is called Link 311.

The one-way trip will take about one hour.

What is your preferred way to get from MCO to Disney World? Do you think Disney should bring back the Magical Express? Let us know in the comments!