The options by which to travel to Disney World Resorts, from the Disney World airport of choice to so many, have changed considerably over the last few years.

Once upon a time, vacationers staying on property at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, enjoyed a fantastic, complimentary service known as The Magical Express. It was a grand coach bus that would meet incoming Guests directly at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) and then shuttle them to their respective Disney Resort locations. It was a convenient option that didn’t require any additional fuss or particular actions—no fancy travel packages to Disney World and no need to involve Disney travel agents to snag this comped experience.

Sadly, the Magical Express was retired back in 2022, and not even the best Disney travel packages 2023 or beyond are offering comparable complimentary shuttle services from the airport to Resorts. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other alternate workarounds for getting to your Disney Resort once disembarking from your flight. After reviewing suggestions from some of the best travel agents for planning a trip to Disney Resorts and seasoned travelers themselves, we at Inside the Magic have compiled this guide of travel options to help you navigate from the airport to your Resort.

What Airport Do You Fly Into for Disney World?

Before we begin, it’s worth mentioning that Orlando International Airport isn’t the only Airport close to Disney World. While it is undeniably the most popular and the one that’s closest to Walt Disney World Resort, there are other options in the surrounding area. One alternative, mainly for Canadian/Northern U.S. travelers, is the smaller Orlando Sanford Airport (SFB). Located approximately 50 miles from Magic Kingdom Park, it serves the following airlines: Sun Country, Allegiant Air, Swoop, and Flair. For those staying closer to Tampa Bay, take note of the Tampa International Airport (TPA) also.

Car Rentals

Renting a car is perhaps one of the most longstanding continued options for out-of-town adventurers flying in. The tradition dates back to the 1971 grand opening of Walt Disney World when on-property hotels were limited to the Contemporary and the Polynesian. Most folks staying at Disney Resorts today consider renting a car obsolete, especially given all the complimentary transportation options available throughout Disney World (once you arrive here from the airport, that is). But rentals are still great for getting by if you enjoy the freedom to come and go at will. There are many options for renting a car and picking it up at the airport.

Taxis

Again, here’s a conventional suggestion. When arriving at Orlando International, you’ll find taxis on the Arrivals Level (Level 2) on both sides of the airport. What’s even better is that taxis are available on a walk-up basis. All taxis at MCO are regulated by Orlando’s Vehicle-for-Hire Ordinance, which means there are no flat rates, and all payments are determined by distance. Most taxis can accommodate up to nine passengers, depending on the vehicle type.

Rideshare

As a stylish alternative to traditional taxis, various rideshare options like Uber and Lyft are pretty popular picks these days. Rideshares are a great way to get around without a car via a timely and reliable commute. And if you’re only utilizing these services for venturing to and from the Resort and plan to use Disney’s complimentary travel options for the bulk of your vacation, it can be pretty cost-efficient.

Private Car Services

This option gets mixed reviews, primarily due to the assumption that such services are expensive. But in truth, depending on your chosen service, it may actually be cheaper than even Uber or Lyft. This is particularly true when navigating a larger group with plenty of luggage. Many private cars aren’t “cars” but spacious alternative vehicles that include minivans or even limos. Have a kiddo in a car seat? Not a problem, as they provide!

There are many excellent private car services to consider throughout the Orlando area. But the ones that come most highly recommended include Orlando Transportation by Mike, Tiffany Towncar, Ultimate Town Car, Happy Limo, FL Tours, and Quicksilver Tours.

The Sunshine Flyer

As one of the most popular alternatives to the discontinued Magical Express that many are lamenting, this fashionable coach gladly shuttles Guests to any Walt Disney World Resort accommodation. What’s more, you get to ride in style, in a setup likened to a quaint, nostalgic railroad, no less.

The Sunshine Flyer must be booked at least four days before your arrival. Tickets are around $20 for adults and $11 for children each way.

MEARS Connect

If we’re being honest, MEARS is basically the Magical Express all over again, without Disney branding. Would you expect anything less from the company that formerly operated the Magical Express and even now still uses the same vehicles (buses and vans) and drivers?

Mears Connect offers both Standard and Express options. The first is a shared vehicle that makes limited stops along the way. The second is a more direct service with reduced to no wait time.

Prices vary by season and hotel drop-off location. The current price for Standard Service is $16 for adults and $13.50 for children (one-way), and $32 and $27 (roundtrip). Express is $250 roundtrip for four passengers, plus $55 for each additional rider.

What’s the best method you count on for traveling from the airport to your Disney Resort? Let us know.