‘Captain Marvel 2’ Star Claims She Had “More Freedom” Working With Marvel

Marvel’s next Phase Five installation, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, is gearing up for its November release date. But before The Marvels (2023) lands in theaters, one of its stars is sharing new details about working with Nia DaCosta and her “flexible” creative process.

Brie Larson is back as the high-flying superhero Carol Danvers (AKA Captain Marvel) in the upcoming comic book sequel, The Marvels. The movie will see Carol joining forces with Ms. Marvel breakout star Iman Vellani, who plays Jersey teen Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel), and WandaVision alum Teyonah Parris, who will be reprising her role as Monica Rambeau (AKA Photon) for the team-up flick.

While plot details remain scarce, the movie will seemingly follow Carol, Kamala, and Monica as they try to get to the bottom of a strange issue that is causing their powers to be inexplicably intertwined. Along the way, they’ll enlist the help of old friends like Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and dangerous new adversaries, including Zawe Ashton’s villainous Dar-Benn.

Check out the official teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels below:

The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta, an up-and-coming Hollywood filmmaker best known for her work on the 2021 successor to the acclaimed horror classic, Candyman. While it didn’t exactly win the hearts of critics, it managed to fare generally well at the box office. The movie was co-written and co-produced by Oscar-winner Jordan Peele, and certainly helped to establish DaCosta’s name in the movie landscape.

And coincidentally enough, The Marvels actually marks the second collaboration between Nia DaCosta and Teyonah Parris, with the actress having starred in Candyman as protagonist Brianna Cartwright. Parris recently spoke on working with DaCosta again during an interview with Collider, while doing press for she and co-star John Boyega’s upcoming sci-fi film, They Cloned Tyrone (2023).

The Photon actress praised DaCosta, calling her “so dope,” though the conversation was quickly sidetracked after Boyega kept jokingly pressing her for all the juicy details on her MCU future, asking the interviewer, “You should have asked her if she was gonna be in [Avengers] The Kang Dynasty!” He than put Parris on the spot, adding, “So you are an Avenger then?”

As for The Marvels, Parris explained that audiences are in for a treat with DaCosta’s Marvel debut as the sequel is “a lot bigger budget to work within a bigger universe,” adding that because “it’s [a] sci-fi world,” there was “more freedom” than that of Candyman.

Parris continued, saying of the flexibility the Marvels creative team had, “I can’t speak for her, but this is what it felt like for me. In the world she got to create and the things she got to bring to life from her mind with us, I feel as if I got to see her do even more in this world.”

It’s refreshing to hear that DaCosta had full creative freedom to execute her vision for The Marvels without the studio breathing down her neck, which seems to be a sad rarity in Hollywood today. Nonetheless, it’ll be interesting to see how DaCosta makes her mark in the superhero genre, and if this supposed flexibility will help distinguish the Captain Marvel sequel from earlier MCU installments.

Based on Parris’ remarks, it sounds like there are plenty of exciting surprises in store for MCU fans when The Marvels flies into theaters this fall. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see how this movie connects to the Multiverse Saga, and if it will have some major ramifications for the franchise as a whole.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on November 10, 2023.

