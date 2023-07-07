Multiple Accidents Make Guests Wonder If Roller Coasters Are Really Safe

In the past few months, it seems that there have been more roller coaster-related accidents than ever. This has prompted Guests to ask now more than ever, are roller coasters actually safe?

Related: World’s Tallest and Fastest Roller Coaster Shuts Down After Cable Snaps Mid-Ride

While there are Amusement Parks known for their live shows, theming, or food options, nothing beats a good roller coaster. Whether you’re enjoying a classic ride at Coney Island in New York or taking on Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure, you are strapped in for an experience filled with hangtime, thrills, and shrieks of delight.

However, it seems now more than ever that roller coasters are dangerous. In the past month, multiple reports of damage, rider injury, and even death have tainted the classic thrill-ride experience. Despite this, experts insist that getting on a roller coaster is still one of the safest forms of entertainment out there.

Experts Say Roller Coasters Are Still Incredibly Safe

Related: Fatal Roller Coaster Accident Leaves One Dead and Several Injured

According to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), there are 0.9 injuries per one million people who participate in rides. While more than 1.7 billion people have enjoyed rides in North America between 2017 and 2019, only 34,700 have been injured. These are usually very minor and rarely result in a fatality.

You may have noticed that this doesn’t specifically mention roller coasters. That’s because this statistic includes every type of Theme Park ride, including roller coasters, dark rides, and water slides. In fact, Guests are more likely to be injured on water slides due to human error.

Franceen Gonzales from ASTM International (American Society for Testing and Materials) put it best: “When you’re on a roller coaster [or another type of] mechanical ride, oftentimes you’re in the seat, you’re in a restraint, and then you don’t participate that much.”

Gonzales continued, “You have to have a person riding a waterslide hold on to the handlebars. You might have a go-kart driver that’s got to be going on the right path of the course. And you might have somebody on an inflatable that has to do the right thing by following the rules. And if Guests follow the rules that they were given as required in [the] standards, then in general, you end up with a safe ride.”

While it may seem like a sudden influx in roller coaster injuries as of late, this still remains relatively minor when it comes to the rest of the amusement world. More than anything, just follow the rules and enjoy yourself, and you will stay safe.

Do you think roller coasters have gotten more dangerous? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!