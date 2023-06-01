Pedro Pascal Steals MCU Star as They Reportedly Jump Ship From Disney

Pedro Pascal and a Marvel Cinematic Universe star are reportedly jumping ship from their Disney roles.

Pedro Pascal is best known for his role in the iconic Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The series is set a few years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) and before Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). The story revolves around the Mandalorian’s journey as he takes on various bounties and navigates the lawless and dangerous world of the Star Wars galaxy. However, everything changes when he encounters a mysterious and adorable alien creature called Grogu, but popularly referred to as “Baby Yoda” by fans.

The popular series has already been confirmed for Season 4 by Jon Favreau and Pedro Pascal is set to return, but beyond the next season, there are many questions about what the future will hold for The Mandalorian himself. As Pascal has quickly moved up the ranks of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures, he’s been offered several new roles and opportunities that are outside the world of Lucasfilm and Disney, for better or for worse.

Now, it seems that his next endeavor might involve stealing a star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reportedly jump off the Disney ship for a strange reboot, to say the least.

According to reports from Giant Freakin’ Robot, Pedro Pascal and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) are being offered roles in the Anaconda reboot, which is being produced by Sony Pictures. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news in 2020 that a reboot for the 1997 film– which spawned sequels in 2004, 2008, and 2009– would be coming. It was previously reported that Nicolas Cage was offered a role in the film, but has not given an answer. It seems that he could be joined by both Rudd and Pascal in a movie that will certainly have some star power and intrigue from fans.

Paul Rudd was reportedly “in limbo,” anyway, when it came to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rudd’s latest film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) grossed a worldwide total of $476 million, which was a decent number but nothing compared to the second film, Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), which grossed more than $620 million. As far as the next Phase of the MCU is concerned, there are questions about Paul Rudd’s involvement, and many have even speculated that Disney has teased his replacement.

