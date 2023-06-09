Marvel Multiverse Could Replace Galactic Starcruiser

The road to Hell is paved with good intentions, and that can definitely be said of Disney’s failed Galactic Starcruiser Hotel at Galaxy’s Edge. While the idea was certainly solid, and the audience was definitely there, most Disney Park Guests didn’t want to pay thousands of dollars for a measly two-night stay. So what’s to become of a massive futuristic building after all the Guests have gone?

The solution to Disney’s derelict spaceship requires a change of direction, time get Nick Fury on the horn and assemble the Avengers. Joking aside, Disney is just sitting on some serious potential by not incorporating more Marvel into Hollywood Studios. What better way to use the structure than by converting it into an experience that puts our favorite faces of the MCU all under one roof?

Galactic Starcruiser Seeks New Residents

The Star Wars hotel was a great idea, but it just didn’t work out. That doesn’t mean Disney has to demolish an entire building. Externally, not much would have to be done to convert the Galactic Starcruiser Adventure into something Marvel-focused like a S.H.E.I.L.D base, a branch of Avengers Campus, or even a jump-point across the Multiverse.

Although the legal agreement between Marvel, Disney, and Universal is what’s currently keeping the Park from its heroes, but that could change as both theme parks expand with their IP. Additionally, the agreement also states that certain characters are allowed in and out of Universal. If Disney can manage to bring the Guardians of the Galaxy to EPCOT, what’s stopping them from bringing a few friends to a new experience?

Legalities aside, the multilevel structure presents a huge opportunity for multiple Marvel mainstays to make their way to Hollywood Studios. Can you imagine what it would be like for Guests to enter a S.H.I.E.L.D or Stark facility on the ground level and work their way through portals across multiple Marvel areas? An experience like this could bring visitors from earth to Asgard to the bridge of the Bowie or a NOVA Corps station to the Sanctum Sanctorum? The results would be more than marvelous.

Provided Disney doesn’t make this idea a premium experience like they did with the former Starcruiser, this could more than make up for the sins of the past. Unfortunately, we might not see this even exit the conceptual stages until distribution negotiations are reached. Then again, Disney World is the place where dreams come true.

Do you think Disney World needs more Marvel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!