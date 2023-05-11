Dismantling of the Iconic Magic Kingdom Castle Resumes

Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration ended, but the iconic Cinderella Castle (Magic Kingdom Castle) still has remnants of the celebration. But the dissembling process has continued as more features have been removed.

Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle Will Soon Look Vastly Different

The 50th-anniversary celebration emblem was the first to go when the dissembling process began as the Castle looks to return to its original form.

A massive crane also arrived a few days ago, signaling the imminent departure of all the 50th-anniversary celebration decor on the Castle at Magic Kingdom.

We now have reports of more decorations being removed from the iconic Castle.

Walt Disney World removed the 50th golden ribbon turret toppers from the center two turrets on Cinderella Castle. Here's a look at 50th vs. today. 📷: @DiscMan2000 pic.twitter.com/MqiN0Ujta4 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 11, 2023

Scott Gustin, industry insider, and digital journalist on Twitter, recently reported that two of the 50th golden ribbon turret toppers from the center two turrets on the Castle were removed today in Magic Kingdom.

Gustin also provided a retweet from @DiscMan2000 on Twitter, giving us a more in-depth look at the now-removed golden ribbons.

Turrets seem to be sun bleached from 50th ribbons. You can see lines of the original shade of blue, compared to the sections that were exposed for almost two years pic.twitter.com/ESe2nX4aVo — DiscMan (@DiscMan2000) May 11, 2023

The castle will soon return to its original form, leading many to believe it might stay that way. Others think Disney will quickly add new and fresh decorations or paint to the castle to give it a more updated look.

A Quick History of the Legendary Cinderella Castle

The Castle has been part of Walt Disney World since 1971, the opening date of this famous and legendary Disney Park.

A blend of actual and fictitious palaces inspired the creation of the Cinderella Castle.

Palaces like:

Schwerin Castle

Hohenzollern Castle

Chateau d’Usse

Fontainebleau

Versailles

the chateaux of Chenonceau

Pierrefonds

Chambord

Chaumont

Alcazar of Segovia

Neuschwanstein Castle

Craigievar Castle

Of course, the Castle is also inspired by Cinderella (1950), giving fans the look and feel of being in front of a massive yet beautiful realistic-looking Castle.

However, Magic Kingdom isn’t the only Disney Park with the same castle, as Tokyo Disneyland also has Cinderella Castle. It took 18 months of construction to finish the 183-foot-tall Cinderella Castle.

Even after 50 years, the Castle still brings awe and wonder to millions of Guests who visit Walt Disney World in hopes of capturing some beautiful photos.

Are you looking forward to the removal of all the 50th-anniversary celebration decor from the iconic Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom?