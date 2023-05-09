Massive Crane Arrives at Magic Kingdom, 50th Anniversary Décor Removal Continues

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration ended on March 31, but the decor is still on Cinderella Castle as construction continues. Recently, the 50th emblem was dismantled and removed, but now the walls are up, and a giant crane has arrived to continue the removal process of the rest of the 50th decor.

Giant Crane Arrives in the Magic Kingdom to Remove More 50th Anniversary Décor.

A large crane was spotted inside the Magic Kingdom Disney World Park early this morning, signaling the continuation of the removal process for their 50th-anniversary decor.

Below is an image of the crane that will be used to continue the removal of the 50th-anniversary decorations. The massive crane will likely reach higher or at least near the height of the tallest spire of the Cinderalla Castle.

The crane arrived early this morning and has begun the next phase of the removal process for the 50th decor, as walls have also gone up around a section of the Cinderella Castle to prevent Guests from entering and getting hurt while construction continues on the castle.

More Construction Continues on the Iconic Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

Aside from walls going up around a portion of the Castle, the moat has also been partially drained per the image above.

Construction is continuing as the summer months are approaching, and WDW plans to complete all this before then. Otherwise, Disney will have some Park crowd issues for June, July, and August.

The legendary castle is described as “magical” and was inspired by the classic Disney animated feature film Cinderella (1950). Disney calls the castle an ‘enchanting edifice” and a “symbol” of the Magic Kingdom Park.

Per the official Disney website:

Cinderella Castle welcomes you to a magical world where dreams come true. The 189-foot landmark boasts lofty spires and ornate turrets and is the gateway to Fantasyland. Surrounded by a tranquil moat, the grounds offer an array of picture-perfect photo ops. Explore lush lawns, gardens and Cinderella’s own wishing well.

We will keep you updated on all the construction surrounding the castle, so stay tuned to your number one news source for all things Disney, Inside The Magic.

