Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park is a fan favorite to so many Disney traditionalists.

It is considered the original Disney World Park, being the first of the four theme parks (which also include EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom Park) to open in Orlando, Florida—the site of the new Walt Disney World Resort—in October 1971. Furthermore, it is the one that is most closely modeled after its Disneyland predecessor in Anaheim, California.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen attractions come and go and many other changes take shape within the Magic Kingdom. Therefore, it may be a little hard to stay current on what can be found on location here. Also, for prospective first-time visitors, it can be a little overwhelming trying to differentiate which of those famous attractions are found within this Park specifically. So, to help put things into perspective, we at Inside the Magic are giving you a brief look into Magic Kingdom Park attractions, in order of location.

Main Street, U.S.A.

The Walt Disney World Railroad—This is the primary “ride” attraction to be found along Main Street, U.S.A. However, let it be known that there are three different stops throughout the Magic Kingdom that Guests can board and disembark at. The Railroad runs on a circular route throughout the Park. It takes about 20 minutes to complete, start to finish.

Fantasyland

Cinderella Castle—Sitting regally at the head of Fantasyland, overlooking Main Street, Cinderella Castle isn’t a traditional attraction, but as the Park’s main icon, it does serve several anchoring functions. It is the backdrop for various shows, performances, and even the nighttime spectacular every evening. It also contains an intricate series of murals to be viewed as a walkthrough attraction of sorts.

“it’s a small world”—Here is a classic boat ride based on the original presented by Walt Disney during the 1964 World’s Fair in New York. The more-than 15-minute dark ride features over 300 animatronic figures representing the children of different nations singing along to the classic “it’s a small world” song in their native languages.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant—Another classic must-do, this circular aerial carousel ride themed after the classic Disney Dumbo character now has two simultaneously operating setups for Guests to enjoy.

Mad Tea Party—Alternately known as “the teacups,” this nauseating classic, themed after Disney’s animated adaptation of Alice in Wonderland (1951), allows Guests to take control of the speed in which they spin out of control in dizzying circular motions.

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel—This is more or less a very conventional carousel ride. But its Cinderella-themed connotations and historical significance peg this as a rite of passage must-do for so many visitors.

The Barnstormer—Here is a nice little kiddie coaster that any Guest at least 35 inches or more can enjoy. It is themed after Disney’s Goofy and based within the Storybook Circus area.

Enchanted Tales with Belle—While Meet and Greet Character opportunities are plentiful, this interactive presentation lets Guests interact with Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991) while playing active, participating roles in a retelling of that “tale as old as time.”

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh—Here’s a fun, fantasy-based dark ride adventure featuring beloved classic friends from the Winnie the Pooh storyline.

Peter Pan’s Flight—One of the longest wait lines, but arguably worth the wait, here is another dark ride staple themed after Disney’s classic animated installment of Peter Pan (1953).

Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid—Following a theme based on Disney’s 1989 installment of The Little Mermaid, this slow-moving ride-through follows along with Ariel and her underwater-to-land adventures.

Mickey’s PhilharMagic—Easily one of the best 4D theater show attractions in all of Walt Disney World, join Donald Duck on an antics-filled adventure when he tries to take Mickey’s place as conductor. You get to see clips and interactions from some of your favorite films from Walt Disney Animation and will even experience a few tactile surprises along the way.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train—Enjoy a fun and bumpy roller coaster themed after the titular Dwarfs and their mining profession, as featured in Disney’s beloved classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).

Liberty Square

Hall of Presidents—This is an entirely indoor show presentation spanning close to a half-hour and featuring a mix of film and replicated animatronic figures of every U.S. President.

Liberty Square Riverboat— Alternately known as “The Liberty Belle,” here you can take a leisurely and scenic ride along the Rivers of America narrated by Mark Twain.

Haunted Mansion—A classic haunted house-themed attraction, here you get to ride along in a doom buggy while socializing with 999 of the liveliest ghosts around!

Frontierland

Country Bear Jamboree—A classic indoor animatronic attraction in which memorable bears entertain Guests with music and silly antics.

Tom Sawyer Island—A hidden gem of sorts, this go-at-your-own-pace island can only be reached by raft. Guests may stay for as long as they like.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad—This is the major longtime roller coaster attraction in all of the Park—a bumpy, yet enjoyable ride that children and adults alike can rightfully enjoy.

Adventureland

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin—This is basically the same aerial carousel setup Dumbo is known for. The difference lies in the Aladdin (1992) theme and the exchange of flying elephant cars for magic carpets.

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room—Here’s a longtime classic, presented as a bright animatronic presentation featuring hundreds of colorful animatronic birds. It’s one of those Disney rites of passage pursuits.

Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse—An admittedly underrated attraction of sorts, it’s more of a themed walkthrough (or should we say “climb through”) exhibit, themed after Disney’s 1960 live-action film Swiss Family Robinson.

Jungle Cruise—Here’s a fun-loving slow boat ride full of fast humor and fun puns. More than just a whimsical ride laden with animal animatronics, it’s an overall comedy act.

Pirates of the Caribbean—Here you have what may arguably be the most popular pirate-themed attraction, presented as a dark, indoor boat ride full of intricate sets, animatronics, and even Captain Jack Sparrow.

Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland Speedway—Admittedly underwhelming for some, this is more or less a traditional go-kart-style ride down a speedway course.

Astro Orbiter—Here is another Dumbo-likened aerial carousel. This time the theme is more spaceship-based. Another added niche is the fact that it sits high atop other Park attractions and offers optimal views.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin—Following a Buzz Lightyear (from Toy Story) theme, this interactive dark ride allows Guests to shoot laser targets while working on the side of namesake Buzz Lightyear as he battles it out with his nemesis, Emperor Zurg.

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor—Another interactive Guest attraction, this one is themed for Disney-Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. (2001), with the audience’s laughter being vital to the show’s overall success.

Carousel of Progress—Another Walt Disney classic, this rotating theater show features animatronics showcasing various storylines about traditional American life throughout the decades. It’s an underrated attraction but a sentimental classic just the same.

Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover—This outdoor, high-in-the-sky ride moves slowly and steadily, offering Guests a chance to catch a breather and relax a bit while enjoying scenic views overlooking all of Tomorrowland.

Space Mountain—This longtime indoor roller coaster, following an outer space theme, offers a fast-paced experience to riders and remains a popular Magic Kingdom must-do.

TRON Lightcycle Power Run—There’s a new roller coaster on the Tomorrowland scene now. Modeled after the precursor TRON attraction at Shanghai Disney Resort, the Magic Kingdom installment is already off to a popular in-demand start, and understandably so. Unlike other coasters, most seats feature bicycles that riders mount for a high-speed race that zips in and out of doors.

Other Attractions

The Magic Kingdom also boasts several other highlights that do not fit into the traditional category of ride or showtime attractions. The Park’s daily Festival of Fantasy Parade is one such attraction, as is the Happily Ever After Nighttime Spectacular. Various Character Meet and Greet locations are rightfully counted as attractions as well. And then there are all those other entertainment offerings that some count as attractions, like Vehicles on Main Street and Dapper Dan performances.

New attractions are forever emerging throughout Walt Disney World Resort, including Magic Kingdom Park, of course. In fact, we’re now seeing firsthand the transformation of Frontierland’s longtime Splash Mountain water log ride into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009), which is slated to open by the end of 2024.

What’s your favorite Magic Kingdom attraction? We at Inside the Magic want to know!