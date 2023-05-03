Legendary NFL Champions Visit Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Have you ever heard of the famous phrase, “I’m going to Disney World!”? The guy who first coined this term was seen at Magic Kingdom. He wasn’t alone. Two legendary NFL champions were spotted yesterday atop a float, leading many fans to speculate as to why they were there in the first place.

But luckily, we did find out why these stars were at Magic Kingdom.

“I’m Going to Disney World!” – Legendary NFL Champions Visit Magic Kingdom

Phil Simms and Peyton Manning were captured inside Magic Kingdom, having fun on a Disney parade just the other day.

Phillip Martin Simms is an American former Professional football player who was a quarterback for 15 years, spending most of his time with the New York Giants. He’s currently a CBS network television sportscaster.

Simms was the first person to coin the term, “I’m going to Disney World!” after a championship victory in 1987 against the Denver Broncos.

Peyton Manning is also a former American football quarterback who played 27 years in the NFL and won two Super Bowl championships and numerous other awards, like Super Bowl MVP.

My parents are at the Magic Kingdom today at Walt Disney World… And Phil Simms and Peyton Manning are there in the parade today?! Can't find any reason why they're there, but my dad was excited regardless! pic.twitter.com/JmVTU5rsJx — JasonTCV (@JasonTCV) May 2, 2023

These famous football players were seen at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando yesterday afternoon.

A Twitter user, @JasonTCV, captured some fantastic photos of the duo having the time of their lives atop some fabulous Disney floats.

Fans speculated in the tweet why these iconic American footballers were in Magic Kingdom, to begin with.

Thankfully, I uncovered the purpose of their visit to the most magical place on Earth.

According to The Blast, Simms and Manning were at Disney to film scenes for Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Peyton’s Place.

The show, which debuted in 2019, is entering its fourth season.

The show is a football-themed- documentary series hosted by the legendary quarterback as he revisits seminal moments in NFL history through conversations with former players, coaches, and other key figures.

These two had a blast riding on a float down the main street and speaking to fellow football fans as they continued filming the ESPN+ series.

These two had a blast riding on a float down the main street and speaking to fellow football fans as they continued filming the ESPN+ series.