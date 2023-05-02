Walt Disney World Resort is making sure that Guests understand what comes along with their wish.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” there’s so much to experience at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. While many Disney Park fans come for the classic and timeless attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and “it’s a small world”, Disney has continued to add to its portfolio.

Just in the last decade, more attractions, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and World of Pandora have all opened. Just recently, Disney opened two other attractions. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened last May in EPCOT, and TRON Lightcycle / Run opened in Magic Kingdom Park last month.

If you plan to experience either of these attractions, you’ll have to get lucky with a virtual queue. Virtual queues drop for the two attractions every morning at 7:00 a.m. and then again at 1:00 p.m. Other than getting into the virtual queue, the only other way to experience the attractions is by purchasing an Individual Lightning Lane pass through the My Disney Experience app in the same place where you’d purchase Disney Genie+.

Because the virtual queue can be inconvenient for many, there have been plenty of Disney World Guests who called for it to end, especially for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind since the attraction has been open for nearly a year. A recent survey from Disney Parks gives a glimpse as to why Disney has chosen not to do this so far.

@LeetMor shared the survey question on social media.

Uh oh, some hot takes in this survey question.

As you can see in the survey, Disney asks Guests about their preference for the virtual queue. It gives Guests two different options. One is the option to keep the virtual queue system as it is now, with the understanding that they may not be able to secure a spot in line due to limited boarding groups, and they will not have the ability to choose the time they ride the attraction.

The other option is for the attraction to move to a standby line queue, but Disney gives two caveats: First, they note that you may have to wait more than two hours and, secondly, most of the wait may be outdoors. While many Disney Park Guests have wanted to see the line go to standby, it seems that Disney is warning that if they get their wish, they will truly be waiting quite some time to ride the attraction.

Cosmic Rewind is a family-thrill attraction that features the first-ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

For now, the virtual queue system will remain in place for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

