Dumbest Thieves Ever Caught At Disney On Ice

Whenever there’s a gathering of a large number of people, pickpockets and purse-snatchers are more likely to strike. But one particular set of thieves proved how stupid they are at a Disney On Ice event.

Related: Former Disney Cast Member Who Filmed Up-Skirt Videos Arrested Again

Disney On Ice is a traveling figure skating show that brings the magic of Disneyland and Disney World to ice rinks across the United States. Sending characters from your favorite Disney stories on a magical adventure into uncharted territories, audiences are treated to awesome stunts, high-flying acrobatics, and dazzling ice skating.

While most Guests may go to see Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck skating to classic Disney tunes, one woman instead found something more surprising: the people who had stolen her purse.

Purse Snatcher Found In Disney On Ice Seats

After seeing many procedural crime shows, you’d think that most people would know not to return to the scene of the crime. But there should be one caveat added: never sit in the seats of tickets you’ve stolen.

According to Reddit User Lilwhitelion, her purse was stolen from her days before she and her daughter were set to watch Disney On Ice. Naturally, the tickets were inside the purse along with her wallet. Nevertheless, the event staff issued replacement tickets.

However, she was shocked to see a woman and her toddler sitting in their seats. “I thought maybe I mixed up where our seats were,” said Lilwhitelion, “but when I see that the bag she grabs from under her seat as she is rising to leave is my stolen purse, I snapped!”

Lilwhitelion grabbed the woman by the arm, flagged down an usher, and then spent half an hour with the police while venue employees watched the show with their children. According to the woman who had the stolen purse, her friends had stolen the purse from a restaurant and given her the purse with the tickets.

To make matters worse, the woman’s boyfriend recognized Lilwhitelion, told his girlfriend he would get food, and exited the venue, leaving the woman alone with their toddler. Apparently, he had stolen the purse along with some Army buddies. He recognized her because they called her the night they stole the purse to try and collect a reward for returning some of the items inside it.

Related: Florida Man Arrested at Disney, Caught With Stolen Credit Cards, Social Security Forms

Fortunately, there is a happy ending to this story. The woman with the stolen purse was cited instead of arrested, and Lilwhitelion got her purse and wallet back, as well as much better seats right near the show.

Now, more than 20 years later, she’s able to laugh about it. “When I told some friends about it the following week, one friend said, ‘Your purse wasn’t even that nice!’ She was right, though.”

Do you have any stories of thieves not being too bright? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!